Epstein Paid Doctors to Drug Teen ‘Sex Slaves’ Who Were Trafficked to Elite

Jeffrey Epstein’s victims say the pedophile billionaire paid doctors to drug them up before being raped and trafficked to his VIP friends.

“There were doctors and psychiatrists and gynecologist visits. There were dentists who whitened our teeth. There was a doctor who gave me Xanax. What doctor in their right mind, who is supposed to protect their patients, gives girls and young women Xanax?” said victim Virginia Giuffre, who was one of Epstein’s child sex slaves who was trafficked to Prince Andrew when she was just a teenager.

Giuffre sat down with fellow sex slave victims Sarah Ransome and Marijke Chartouni to discuss their experiences – just a handful of the 60 victims uncovered by the Miami Herald’s Julie Brown.

Zerohedge.com reports: Ransome – a South Africa native who successfully sued Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, finds it hard to believe that high-profile people in Epstein’s orbit had no idea what was going on.

“I find it so funny with all these people, after Jeffrey was arrested, saying ‘we didn’t know — we didn’t see anything,” she said. “Jeffrey was always surrounded by girls, always. And these weren’t normal girls. You could see it in our faces. … We were damaged, we were medicated. How can you sit in front of a group of girls with Jeffrey and say ‘we just didn’t know it’? You had to know.”

Following Epstein’s death, federal authorities in New York are now focusing their efforts on Maxwell – Epstein’s alleged ‘madam’ and chief operator of his sex trafficking scheme – along with other potential co-conspirators, including doctors and lawyers who may have helped him.

Besides Maxwell, the other possible accomplices named in court documents are Sarah Kellen, Nadia Marcinkova, Lesley Groff, Adriana Ross and Jean-Luc Brunel, owner of Mc2 modeling agency, based in Miami. All of them, in court papers, have either denied being involved or have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. –Miami Herald

According to Fort Lauderdale-based attorney Bradley Edwards who represents several of Epstein’s victims, “He would find out they have no home, no car, that they need a place to live, and he would provide a place to live. He can get you to the best doctors. Sometimes he would do that and sometimes he wouldn’t do that, but the promise was real because as soon as you walk into his house and see there are legitimate cooks, chefs, and assistants, everybody catering to him — it gives this air of legitimacy. I mean, everybody in this whole entire mansion can’t possibly be running an illegal sex trafficking operation, right?“

Victims of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein say he paid doctors and psychiatrists to dope them up with anti-anxiety and antidepressant medications, according to a new report in the Miami Herald.

“There were doctors and psychiatrists and gynecologist visits. There were dentists who whitened our teeth. There was a doctor who gave me Xanax. What doctor in their right mind, who is supposed to protect their patients, gives girls and young women Xanax?” said victim Virginia Giuffre, who was recruited into Epstein’s world when she was just 16-years-old.

Giuffre sat down with fellow accusers Sarah Ransome and Marijke Chartouni to discuss their experiences – just three of the 60 victims uncovered by the Miami Herald’s Julie Brown.

Ransome – a South Africa native who successfully sued Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, finds it hard to believe that high-profile people in Epstein’s orbit had no idea what was going on.

“I find it so funny with all these people, after Jeffrey was arrested, saying ‘we didn’t know — we didn’t see anything,” she said. “Jeffrey was always surrounded by girls, always. And these weren’t normal girls. You could see it in our faces. … We were damaged, we were medicated. How can you sit in front of a group of girls with Jeffrey and say ‘we just didn’t know it’? You had to know.”

Following Epstein’s death, federal authorities in New York are now focusing their efforts on Maxwell – Epstein’s alleged ‘madam’ and chief operator of his sex trafficking scheme – along with other potential co-conspirators, including doctors and lawyers who may have helped him.

Besides Maxwell, the other possible accomplices named in court documents are Sarah Kellen, Nadia Marcinkova, Lesley Groff, Adriana Ross and Jean-Luc Brunel, owner of Mc2 modeling agency, based in Miami. All of them, in court papers, have either denied being involved or have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. –Miami Herald

According to Fort Lauderdale-based attorney Bradley Edwards who represents several of Epstein’s victims, “He would find out they have no home, no car, that they need a place to live, and he would provide a place to live. He can get you to the best doctors. Sometimes he would do that and sometimes he wouldn’t do that, but the promise was real because as soon as you walk into his house and see there are legitimate cooks, chefs, and assistants, everybody catering to him — it gives this air of legitimacy. I mean, everybody in this whole entire mansion can’t possibly be running an illegal sex trafficking operation, right?“