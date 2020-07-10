Epstein Investigators Want To Talk To Guinness Family Aristocrat

Jeffrey Epstein’s investigators reportedly want to speak to British aristocrat Clare Hazell who made 32 flights on the pedophile’s “Lolita Express”.

Hazell, who became the Countess of Iveagh when she married into Guinness line, flew on the Lolita Express between 1998 and 2000, according to the flight logs. At the time she owned a modelling agency.

She is now President of the West Suffolk’s National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) branch.

Epstien victim Virginia Giuffre (formerly Roberts) has accused Hazel of abusing her when she was a minor

You want names? There’s 2 on this 👇Gwendolyn Beck & Claire Hazel. They both had sexually abused me as a minor and even though there not JE’s age type.These 2 are just some of the “older” women in JE’s orbit that served a purpose wonder what that could be? #notmovingon #Help 🦋 https://t.co/TnsdZfMSrK — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) June 9, 2020

The Mail Online reports: Sources told the Daily Beast that investigators want to contact former Epstein associate Clare Hazell, who became the Countess of Iveagh when she married into the Guinness brewing family in 2001.

The Countess who works as an interior designer lives with her husband Edward Guinness at Elveden Estate in Suffolk with their son.

Flight logs show her making 32 trips on Epstein’s Boeing 727 between 1998 and 2000, including trips to his luxury homes in New York, Florida and the Caribbean.

It is not suggested that the Countess is suspected of any crime, but lawyers for Epstein’s victims are already thought to have sought her out as a possible witness.

The Countess’s contact details were listed in Epstein’s infamous ‘little black book’ under her married name, Clare Hazell-Iveagh.

According to flight logs, Epstein accompanied her on all but one of the trips on board the plane.

Maxwell, who was yesterday arrested in New Hampshire and accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein, was also a passenger on some of the flights.

The plane was dubbed the ‘Lolita Express’ because it was used to ferry young girls to Epstein’s private Caribbean island or his ranch in New Mexico.

Epstein is also known to have flown with former president Bill Clinton on board the plane, and Maxwell was a guest at his daughter Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010.

Other passengers on the plane included Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer who denies allegations from Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre that she was trafficked to him by Epstein.

Ms Hazell worked as an interior designer and the nature of her connection to Epstein is not fully clear, but a friend said that she regarded him as a financial backer.

Ms Hazell was studying at Ohio State University in the 1990s and reportedly had a modelling agency and an apartment in Columbus, Ohio.

The friend described her as being at Epstein’s ‘beck and call’, saying how mutual plans would be cancelled immediately if she was needed by Epstein and Maxwell.