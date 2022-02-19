Millionaire model agency boss Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew the names of all the VIP elites who were part of Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile ring, was found dead in prison today.
According to a previous NewsPunch report, Brunel supplied children as young as eight to Epstein who then trafficked them to elite pedophiles to rape.
According to a former bookkeeper, several girls presented to Epstein worked for MC2, the modelling agency owned by Jean Luc Brunel. He was arrested and charged with raping multiple children in December 2020.
The Daily Mail reported on Jean-Luc Brunel’s death earlier today:
His death in an alleged hanging will fuel conspiracy theories around the Epstein affair after he also died in prison while awaiting trial in what authorities say was a hanging.
However, video cameras were not running at the time he died in the cell he shared with another inmate.
Prosecutors in Paris confirmed Brunel was found hanging in his cell in La Santé, in the south of the capital city, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
‘A night patrol found his lifeless body at about 1am,’ said an investigating source. ‘A judicial enquiry has been launched, and early evidence points to suicide.’
It was in December 2020 that Brunel was indicted after two days of interviews by an examining magistrate and specialist police from an anti-paedophilia unit.
He was arrested at the city’s Charles de Gaulle airport on while trying to board a plane to Dakar, Senegal, telling detectives ‘I’m going on holiday’.
