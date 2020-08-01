Epstein Forced Underage Girl To Have Sex With Prince Andrew In Order To Blackmail Him

Jeffrey Epstein forced an underage girl to have sex with Prince Andrew in order to gather incriminating evidence to blackmail him with, according to court documents.

The billionaire pedophile allegedly told the then teenage Virginia Giuffre “to give the Prince whatever he demanded” and then report back to him with details of the sexual abuse.

The court papers also claim that Epstein did this with other powerful figures in order to “ingratiate himself with them for business, personal, political and financial gain, as well as to obtain potential blackmail information”.

Ghislaine Maxwell ‘facilitated’ these encounters by acting as a ‘madam’

The Sun reports: The claims comes as a Royal insider defended Andrew, describing the allegations against him as “a straight forward untruth, no ifs, no buts”.

Ghislaine Maxwell, arrested last month, allegedly “facilitated Prince Andrew’s acts of sexual abuse”, the documents claim.

The former socialite is accused of being Epstein’s “madam” and recruiting young girls for the disgraced financier.

Unsealed court documents details how she was asked what Prince Andrew knew about Epstein, with her replying: “He would know a lot of the truth.

“Again, I don’t know how much he would be able to help you with, but seeing he’s in a lot of trouble himself these days, I think he might, so I think he may be valuable.”

The Sun Online has gone to Buckingham Palace for comment.

‘BLACKMAIL INFORMATION’

Prince Andrew has been accused in the documents of being the “powerful individual” disgraced financier Epstein’s “sex slave” Ms Giuffre was forced to have sex with.

The Mirror reports he is also accused of having “an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls”.

The royal hasn’t offered a comment since his old friend was arrested and charged with grooming and trafficking underage girls for Epstein.

Maxwell, 58, has been a close friend of the prince for about 30 years.

In the explosive court documents Andrew’s accuser Ms Giuffre described Maxwell’s breasts and pubic hair.

In newly released legal papers Ms Giuffre claims the British socialite had “very large natural breasts”.

Maxwell is awaiting trial after being charged with a series of child grooming charges.

Hundreds of pages of documents have been released after a New York judge unsealed them as the case continues against Maxwell over her role as Epstein‘s alleged “madam”.

In other documents released this week Ms Roberts Giuffre claimed Maxwellhad sex with underage girls during orgies with Jeffrey Epstein on his ‘Paedo Island’.