Epstein Asks Judge for Bail so He Can Return to $77 Million ‘House of Horrors’

Attorney’s representing Jeffrey Epstein have asked the judge presiding over his case to grant the pedophile billionaire bail, so he can return to his 21,000 sqft, $77 million “house of horrors” mansion in Manhattan.

Instead of spending time in his 100 sqft holding cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), lawyers for Epstein argue that he should be placed under house arrest in the very place that a cache of child porn and other sinister items were recently discovered.

Desperate Epstein has agreed to wear a GPS monitoring device, install surveillance cameras inside the house, and deregister his expensive cars and aircraft, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the New York Times, Epstein’s mansion contains a number of strange, sinister features:

“The seven-story residence at 9 East 71st Street, between Fifth and Madison Avenues, sprawls across 21,000 square feet and has five bathrooms, a two-story reception room and many bedrooms, including three three-room suites on the fourth floor. It also has a heated sidewalk in front to melt the snow during the winter months. On the second floor is a mural that Mr. Epstein had commissioned in recent years: a photorealistic prison scene that included barbed wire, corrections officers and a guard station, with Mr. Epstein portrayed in the middle. …

At the base of the stairwell, one of the visitors said, Mr. Epstein had placed a chess board with custom figurines, many dressed suggestively — each piece, he noted, was modeled after one of his staffers. He decorated the home with other oddities, like a life-size female doll hanging from a chandelier, and had arranged a small dining room to resemble a beach scene. … “a main hallway that was covered with rows of artificial eyeballs from England that had been made for wounded soldiers.”

Zerohedge.com reports: Also noted in the filing: “Mr. Epstein stands ready and willing to pay for 24-hour armed guards should the Court deem it necessary or appropriate.”

Epstein would report daily to pretrial services on the phone, have a trustee or trustees move into his mansion to monitor him and deregister all vehicles and ground his jet. Federal prosecutors will have a chance to respond to this filing on Friday, and in a previously filed bail memorandum asked that Epstein be kept behind bars ahead of his trial. –Daily Mail

Epstein’s lawyers argue that he’s protected under the terms of a 2008 immunity deal, writing “In essence, the government seeks to remand a self-made New York native and lifelong American resident based on dated allegations for which he was already convicted and punished – conduct the relitigation of which is barred by a prior federal nonprosecution agreement.”

In response to the federal prosecutors warning that Epstein is a serious flight risk, his attorneys wrote: “The government makes this drastic demand even though Mr. Epstein has never once attempted to flee the United States – despite a Florida federal judge’s stated belief that he could void the NPA in appropriate circumstances, possibly threatening new charges there, and notwithstanding legally erroneous government assertions in ancillary litigation that Mr. Epstein was subject to potential prosecution in other federal judicial districts, including this one specifically.”

Judge Berman will issue his ruling on Monday on whether pedo Jeff can return to his artificial eyeball wall.