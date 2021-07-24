England’s Football Manager Gareth Southgate Urges Young People To Get Vaccinated

England’s football manager Gareth Southgate is urging younger people to get vaccinated.

He said “oldies” like him could now “crack on” with their lives if they were fully vaccinated, adding that for the younger ones, “it’s the chance for everything to open up, to get your freedom back”.

BBC reports: It comes after it was revealed the proportion of people aged 20 to 29 testing positive for Covid in England had hit record levels.

In the message, released by 10 Downing Street, he said vaccination was “our best route out of this problem”.

Many young adults have not received a first vaccine dose yet.

About 34% of 18- to 29-year-olds in England – about three million people – have not been vaccinated at all. In Scotland, about 30% are not yet vaccinated.

But half of all under-30s in England – more than four million people – received a first dose in the three weeks after the vaccination programme was opened to those in their 20s in June. And the vaccination rate is still climbing for this group in England and Scotland.

Southgate started by thanking fans for their support of the England team at Euro 2020, before saying: “We know the last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for everybody.

“And there’s no doubt that the vaccination programme is our best route out of this problem, not only for us as a country but across the world.

“So I just wanted to say how important it is, if you haven’t had your vaccine yet, to go and get it done.”