Energy Crisis May Impact UK Households Worse Than 2008 Crash

The impact of the energy crisis on UK households could be worse than the 2008 financial collapse, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Over half of UK households risk being pushed into energy poverty this winter by soaring bills that threaten suppliers with rising amounts of debt that simply can’t be repaid.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The grim warning comes as bills are set to surge roughly 80% from October, just as the arrival of colder weather boosts energy demand.
Latest Videos
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
BUSTED: 'Bill Gates Institution for Population Control' Quietly Changed Its Name
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'
REVEALED: Biden’s IRS In Training To Carry Out Armed Raids on Suburban Homes
Anne Heche Was About To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before She Died
Operation Mockingbird: MSM Caught Reading EXACT Same Script About FBI’s Trump Raid
Despite this the outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said households will have to endure the crisis to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Summit News reports: A report citing data from the consultancy Baringa Partners warns that the soaring cost of electricity and gas bills would imperil the financial security of millions of households.
“The impact to society will be higher than the 2008 crash in terms of the impact on households,” James Cooper, a partner at Baringa, told Bloomberg.
“We’re now moving into territory where a majority of households are placed into debt or a very fragile financial position,” he added.
With soaring food prices helping to drive overall inflation to above 10% for the first time in 40 years, Brits are already feeling the financial pain.
But this will be massively exacerbated when average energy bills jump by 80% from October onwards to over £3,500 ($4,143), amounting to more than 11% of median household disposable income.
By next spring, energy bills are set to soar to £6,522, a level that threatens to push half of the country into fuel poverty.
Little wonder then that many observers are warning of widespread civil unrest unless the government takes radical steps in the form of financial bailouts.
One senior energy industry figure warned the government that when people “realize how bad this is going to get,” they could take their anger to the streets in the form of violent demonstrations.
However, this hasn’t stopped Prime Minister Boris Johnson approving a further £54 million pounds to be sent the black hole that is Ukraine.
Yesterday, Johnson said Brits should be prepared to make sacrifices in terms of higher energy bills to support the ‘current thing’ and prolong the war.
This winter will reveal just how many people are willing to make that sacrifice.
Meanwhile, Britain’s pubs face a “tsunami of closures” over crippling energy bills.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Moderna Sues Pfizer/BioNTech Over mRNA Technology In Covid Jabs - August 27, 2022
- Boris Johnson Says UK Must Endure Energy Crisis To Counter Russia In Ukraine - August 27, 2022
- Energy Crisis May Impact UK Households Worse Than 2008 Crash - August 27, 2022