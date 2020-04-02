Endless Impeachment: Schiff Announces New ‘Commission’ To Blame Trump for Coronavirus Crisis

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is planning to cynically use the global coronavirus crisis to engineer yet another attempt to take down a duly elected president.

Schiff returned from self-isolation this week and used an interview with The Washington Post to announce that he is introducing a bill to set up a “commission” to study the country’s response to the pandemic – and no doubt lay the blame on President Trump’s head.

WesternJournal report: Schiff has been communicating with his constituents in virtual town halls while spending time in self-isolation, according to the Los Angeles Times, after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus. He broke the news about the commission in an email to Post columnist David Ignatius.

In the email, Schiff graciously acknowledged that events will have to play out before his proposed commission could start getting to the bottom of how it could turn into a weapon against the administration.

“We will need to delay the work of the commission until the crisis has abated to ensure that it does not interfere with the agencies that are leading the response,” Schiff told Ignatius. “But that should not prevent us from beginning to identify where we got it wrong and how we can be prepared for the next pandemic.”

Even a country reeling under attack from an invisible enemy like the coronavirus, which had killed over 4,500 Americans as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics, can remember it was only a few months ago that Schiff was leading the sham effort to oust a sitting American president on the most spurious of charges.

They’ll also remember that it all took place with the blessing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who appeared to hint at some sort of post-coronavirus commission in a Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” where she referred to an “after-action review” that would be prepared to judge — and no doubt crucify — the president’s response.

To pretend this that this man has the moral fiber or intellectual integrity to do anything other than use a commission to try to destroy Trump again would be to believe in fairy tales. And conservatives aren’t usually the side of politics that’s vulnerable to that.

Any Schiff-tainted investigation of the current situation would be a trial of Trump before a hanging judge, with the noose already tied.