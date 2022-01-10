End Mass Vaccination & Treat Covid Like Flu Says Former UK Vaccine Chief

The former head of the UK Government’s vaccine taskforce has said that covid should be treated like the flu and the mass vaccine programme should be scrapped once the booster campaign has ended.

Dr Clive Dix has called for a major rethink of the UK’s Covid strategy and a return to a “new normality”.

Rather than tyring to stop the spread of covid, he believes the virus should be managed: “We now need to manage disease, not virus spread”

The former chairman of the government's vaccine taskforce from December 2020 to April 2021 added "stopping progression to severe disease in vulnerable groups is the future objective".

“We need to analyse whether we use the current booster campaign to ensure the vulnerable are protected, if this is seen to be necessary,” he said.

“Mass population-based vaccination in the UK should now end.”

He called on ministers to urgently support research into Covid immunity beyond antibodies as it could help create vaccines for vulnerable people specific to Covid variants.

Dr Dix helped pharmaceutical companies create the Covid jabs that have aided vulnerable people’s protection from Covid, and though he supported the booster campaign he told The Observer a new strategy was needed.

“We should consider when we stop testing and let individuals isolate when they are not well and return to work when they feel ready, in the same way we do in a bad influenza season,” he said.

His comments come on the back of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises the government’s vaccine policy, saying that a fourth Covid jab is not yet needed.