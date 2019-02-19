‘Empire’ Cutting Jussie Smollett from Show Following Fake MAGA Attack

Producers for ‘Empire’ are cutting actor Jussie Smollett’s scenes from the show following revelations he faked the MAGA attack on January 29th.

According to numerous sources who spoke to both TMZ and Deadline, writers have been told to make last minute changes to scripts in order to minimize scenes involving Smollett:

Production sources tell TMZ … Jussie was supposed to have 9 scenes and a big musical number in the second to the last episode — which is being shot now — but, 5 of his scenes have been cut, and his musical number has been 86’d.

As for the remaining 4 scenes … we’re told he’s no longer the focus. The scene features an ensemble, meaning he’s flanked by a number of cast members.

With his duties pared down, Jussie will be spending way less time on set. Instead of working every day this week, we’re told Jussie’s working Friday and possibly Thursday, and he won’t be rehearsing.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It is also being reported that Jussie Smollett’s case may be heading to a grand jury as early as Tuesday.

The evidence presented could lead to a felony indictment against Jussie Smollett for filing a false police report.

On January 29th, Jussie Smollett told Chicago Police that two white Trump supporters ambushed him on the streets of Chicago at 2 AM while he was walking back to his apartment following a midnight run to Subway to grab a sandwich.

Smollett alleged the two white males recognized him as the actor from ‘Empire,’ hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck.

The hate hoax began to unravel after it was revealed two Nigerian brothers, who were also extras on Empire were paid $4,000 to stage the attack.

It is also being reported that Smollett and the Nigerian brothers were behind that racist threatening letter sent to Empire’s Chicago studio.

Jussie Smollett could face up to three years in prison for filing a false police report in the state of Illinois, a class 4 four felony.