Eminem Demands ‘Gun Control’; Urges Fans to Undermine Second Amendment

Trump-hating rapper Eminem is now promoting extreme gun control reform in his new song “Darkness,” taken from his 11th album, ‘Music to Be Murdered By.’

In the song, Eminem urges fans to register to vote for candidates who will undermine the Second Amendment.

The song tells the story of a loner going on a shooting spree, while another song, “Unaccommodating,” has spurred outcry over its reference to the 2017 deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK, which left 22 people dead.

Yahoo News reports: “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,” the 47-year-old artist, born Marshall Mathers, raps on the track.

The lyric was met with scorn on social media, with some users dubbing it “disgusting” and “trash.”

The new album, called “Music to be Murdered by,” features appearances from the late rapper Juice WRLD, along with Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak and regular collaborator singer Skylar Grey.

Dr. Dre is credited throughout as a producer.

Eminem released his last album “Kamikaze” in 2018 in a similar sudden fashion. That album included several attacks on President Donald Trump.

The rapper also released Friday a video for “Darkness” that featured audio and footage from the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest US gun massacre carried about by an individual in modern history.

It ends urging viewers to register to vote: “Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America,” closing text reads.