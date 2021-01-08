Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Facebook Banning U.S. President Gives Zuckerberg Too Much Power’

Actress Emily Ratajkowski has slammed Mark Zuckerberg for granting himself the power to silence a sitting U.S. president via an “indefinite” Facebook ban.

Zuckerberg announced the unprecedented decision in a blog post on Thursday, declaring that Facebook was suspending Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for an indefinite amount of time.

This followed Twitter censoring several of Trump’s tweets on Wednesday night and suspending him from their platform following the protests in the Capitol.

This prompted a condemnation from Ratajkowski, who has 1.5 million Twitter followers.

Anyone else feel like proper amount of capital police being absent/letting Trump people in/providing insane visuals of MAGA dudes on the floor of the house was wildly convenient to justifying big tech’s rollout of censorship? — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) January 7, 2021

“Anyone else feel like proper amount of capital police being absent/letting Trump people in/providing insane visuals of MAGA dudes on the floor of the house was wildly convenient to justifying big tech’s rollout of censorship?” she asked.

This gives Facebook/tech/Zuck THE MOST POWER. If he can shut the president up/off he can shut any of us up/off — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) January 7, 2021

“This gives Facebook/tech/Zuck THE MOST POWER. If he can shut the president up/off he can shut any of us up/off,” Ratajkowski said, noting that she was expressing an opinion that would be “an unpopular take.”

Summit.news reports: The warning is somewhat odd coming from Ratajkowski, who has consistently sided with the same leftists who are normally feverish to ban free speech, but her stance should be applauded nonetheless.

Her reference to “letting Trump people in” comes from a video which shows police allowing the rioters to move close to the Capitol building before it was stormed.