Embalmers Finding Long, Rubbery Clots Inside Fully Jabbed Corpses – Media Blackout

Embalmers in America are finding long, rubbery clots inside the corpses of fully jabbed individuals, and the mainstream media is refusing to report on the facts to the public.

According to one Alabama embalmer who has been treating corpses for over 20 years, the mysterious fibrous clots emerged in May of 2021, shortly after Covid jabs first became available to the public.

“It wasn’t until May or June of last year that I started to say, ‘something is really different about the blood’ and then later in September, I took my first picture, since I couldn’t come out with just one piece of evidence because what if it’s just a fluke?” Richard Hirschmann told 1819 News.

“Now, I have been gathering evidence and I have pictures of over 100 cases. And it’s not stopping. It’s not slowing down.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Epoch Times spoke to Richard Hirschmann and other embalmers who have all documented the same rubbery clots in corpses starting in 2021.

“In 20 years of embalming, I had never seen these white fibrous structures in the blood, nor have others in my field. In the past year, I have seen these strange clots in many different individuals, and it doesn’t seem to matter what they die of, they often have similar substances in their blood. This makes me very concerned because if something is wrong in the blood, it begs the question: is something causing people to die prematurely?” Hirschman told the Epoch Times.

Hirschmann said he has noticed that the blood in people’s bodies has changed in the last two years.

Mr. Hirschmann said he cannot confirm that the blood clots are caused by the Covid vaccines, but it is his hope that the clots are investigated.

The Epoch Times reported:

Several embalmers across the country have been observing many large, and sometimes very long, “fibrous” and rubbery clots inside the corpses they treat, and are speaking out about their findings. Numerous embalmers from different states confirmed to The Epoch Times that they have been seeing these strange clots, starting from either 2020 or 2021. It’s not yet known if the cause of the new clot phenomenon is COVID-19, vaccines, both, or something different. The Epoch Times received videos and photos of the anomalous clots, but could not upload them due to the level of gore. Mike Adams, who runs an ISO-17025 accredited lab in Texas, analyzed clots in August and found them to be lacking iron, potassium, magnesium, and zinc. Adams’s lab uses inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), triple quadrupole mass spectrometer, and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, usually testing food for metals, pesticides, and glyphosate. “We have tested one of the clots from embalmer Richard Hirschman, via ICP-MS. Also tested side by side, live human blood from an unvaccinated person,” Adams told The Epoch Times. He found that the clots are lacking key elements present in healthy human blood, such as iron, potassium, and magnesium, suggesting that they are formed from something other than blood. Adams is joining analytic forces with more doctors and plan to invest out of their own pocket in equipment in order to further determine their composition and probable causation. The string-like structures differ in size, but the longest can be as long as a human leg and the thickest can be as thick as a pinky finger.

Read the full report from Epoch Times here.