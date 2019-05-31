Elton John Slams Brexit: ‘I Am A European – Not A Stupid, Imperialist English Idiot’

Singer Elton John says that Brexit has made him ashamed to be British

During a concert in Verona this week, the musician told the audience that he was “European….. not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot” and slammed British politicians and those who backed the Leave campaign in 2016.

The Guardian reports: While performing on Wednesday in Verona on his last ever world tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, he said: “I’m ashamed of my country for what it has done. It’s torn people apart … I am sick to death of politicians, especially British politicians. I am sick to death of Brexit. I am a European. I am not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot.”

John has previously expressed his dismay over Brexit. In July 2018, he said: “I don’t think people in Britain were told the truth to start with … They were promised something that was completely ridiculous and wasn’t economically viable.” He said the Brexit process was confusing, like “walking through Hampton Court maze blindfolded, being turned around 16 times and trying to find your way out”.

The singer’s profile is currently as high as it has been in years. As well as the world tour, he is preparing to publish his first autobiography in the autumn. Rocketman, a biopic about his rise to fame and struggles with substance misuse, is currently in cinemas.