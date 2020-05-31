Elon Musk’s Wife Plans to Legally Sell Her Soul for $10 Million

Elon Musk’s wife is legally selling her soul for $10 million in an upcoming art exhibition in Los Angeles.

According to Grimes, the May 28 art exhibition – titled ‘Selling Out‘ – will feature a legal document that entitles the purchaser to a percentage of her soul.

Nypost.com reports: That nugget of Grimes’ essence will be sold along with sundry other prints, drawings and photographs by the the singer whose given name is Claire Elise Boucher but prefers “C,” according to Bloomberg. The 32-year-old Canadian musician told the magazine this week that she doesn’t actually think it will sell.

“I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell,” she said of the outsized starting bid. As she discussed the legitimacy of the stunt with her lawyer, she became more intrigued with the concept, she said.

“The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became,” said the new mom of baby boy X Æ A-Xii, born earlier this month. The father is SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, 48.

“Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art,” she continued. “The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me.”

As the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic, Grimes also admitted that the costly statement on “selling out” was coming at a somewhat awkward time.

“With the current state of the world, do you want to put something up for $10 million?” she asked, rhetorically, and added that she’ll take the “best offer” — thus leaving it up to the public to decide what her soul is worth.

Her soul is by far the priciest piece of the exhibit. Other works, such as the edgy-whimsical print illustration titled “Seldon Crisis” from 2016, will start at a modest $500.

The “Miss Anthropocene” singer explained that she considered herself a fine artist long before she started writing electro-pop music.

“I made art 10, 12 years before I ever touched a keyboard,” she said. “I see myself as a visual artist first and foremost, and I’ve always felt strange that people know me for music.”