Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Claims AI Could Lead To Communist Utopia

Canadian singer Grimes has baffled TikTok users by sharing a bizarre video in which she claims that artificial intelligence (AI) could help create a communist utopia.

The singer has raised suspicion among some who have pointed to her relationship with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk as a red flag.

RT reports: The popular musical artist, whose real name is Claire Boucher, made the provocative remarks in a TikTok video in which she said that communists should be more open to computer-powered automation and decision-making.

According to Grimes, “correctly” implementing AI into all aspects of life would be the “fastest path to communism”, creating “abundance” for all.

“Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comparable state of being, comfortable living,” she argued.

Artificial intelligence could automate work such as farming and eliminate corruption, “thereby bringing us as close as possible to genuine equality,” Grimes theorized. “So basically, everything everybody loves about communism but without the collective farm. Because, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe.”

lmao please what the fuck is grimes talking about pic.twitter.com/mrFuH4Ouvb — Olivia Little (@OliviaLittle) June 3, 2021

Grimes has exhibited a rather intense affinity for artificial intelligence. Her relationship with Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was reportedly sparked by an AI-related joke between the pair.

AI was even incorporated into the name of the couple’s son. X Æ A-Xii (pronounced ‘Ex Ash A Twelve’), who was born last year, includes the “elven spelling” for artificial intelligence, Grimes explained at the time.

Musk is also no stranger to AI. He is currently developing a technology, Neuralink, that aims to achieve symbiosis between the human brain and artificial intelligence.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many expressed skepticism after hearing Grimes’ modest communist proposal. Numerous online commenters took issue with the fact the singer was making the case for AI-powered communism while in a relationship with one of the world’s richest men, who also just happens to be at the forefront of AI development.

Just to be clear here the girlfriend of a billionaire who is currently vying for the most wealth ever amassed in history is arguing that AI will somehow bring us Communism, thereby forcing her bf to share his wealth with the rest of us?



Like, couldn’t he just do that whenever? — Ian Van Cancel All Student Debt (@ibvanmat) June 3, 2021

See if I were dating a billionaire I would simply shut up and not try to sell A.I. as a feasible path to communism — Olivia Little (@OliviaLittle) June 3, 2021

Others warned that the rise of automation will have the opposite effect, leaving those who can’t find work at the mercy of unscrupulous governments.