Elon Musk’s Brain Chip Start Up About To Start Human Trials

Elon Musk is one step closer to developing brain chips that work by wiring human brains to computers

The billionaires US neurotechnology firm has started hiring clinical trial staffers as it awaits regulatory approval

Musk and his partners founded the company in 2016 to develop brain chips that connect humans with computers. He calims that the implants will enable paralyzed people to control such devices as smartphones with their brains

The Express reports: Neuralink, the US neurotechnology firm co-founded by the billionaire entrepreneur, has begun recruiting key employees to run clinical trials for the brain chip to wire human brains to computers. These include clinical trial director and clinical trial coordinator, with job ads that mention the company’s “first clinical trial participants.”

His company aims to provide solutions for many physical disabilities by bridging signals between neurons, once human testing begins.

The company publicly demonstrated the power of its technology last April, when it posted footage that claimed to show a monkey playing a video game with its mind.

The chips have been tested in the brains of a macaque monkey and a pig.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council summit last month, Mr Musk said the first human test subjects will be people with severe spinal injuries such as quadriplegics.

He said: “We have a chance with Neuralink to restore full-body functionality to someone who has a spinal cord injury.”

The newly posted adverts for his company state that new employees will “work closely with some of the most innovative doctors and top engineers, as well as working with Neuralink’s first clinical trial participants.”