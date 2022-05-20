Elon Musk: ‘Woke Mind Virus’ Will ‘Destroy Civilization Unless It’s Stopped’

Elon Musk has railed against the left and its “woke mind virus“, declaring that the left will “destroy civilization” unless it is stopped.

It appears that Elon Musk has woken up.

The Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink founder was responding to a question on Twitter in which he was asked why he is motivated to become politically active given that it will make him a target of the increasingly vicious American left. Given that Musk is trying to get mankind to Mars, “why sabotage these worthwhile goals by wading into controversy?”

Just curious…what is your motivation to become politically active? Why make yourself a target? You are trying to get mankind to Mars and alert the public to the danger of AI. Why sabotage these worthwhile goals by wading into political controversy? Is it worth it? — The Angry Astronaut (@Astro_Angry) May 18, 2022

Unless it is stopped, the woke mind virus will destroy civilization and humanity will never reached Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022

Musk said on Wednesday that while he voted for Democrats in the past, he can no longer vote for a party that is motivated by “division and hate” and will now vote for Republican instead.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” he tweeted.

“Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold,” said Musk, the world’s richest man, who has agreed to buy Twitter Inc.

It seems Musk has the Democrats and their “despicable playbook” all worked out.

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

The 50-year-old billionaire recently vowed to reverse Twitter’s ban on Donald Trump when he buys the social media platform.