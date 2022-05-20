Elon Musk: ‘Woke Mind Virus’ Will ‘Destroy Civilization Unless It’s Stopped’

Elon Musk has railed against the left and its “woke mind virus“, declaring that the left will “destroy civilization” unless it is stopped.
It appears that Elon Musk has woken up.
The Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink founder was responding to a question on Twitter in which he was asked why he is motivated to become politically active given that it will make him a target of the increasingly vicious American left. Given that Musk is trying to get mankind to Mars, “why sabotage these worthwhile goals by wading into controversy?”
Musk said on Wednesday that while he voted for Democrats in the past, he can no longer vote for a party that is motivated by “division and hate” and will now vote for Republican instead.
“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” he tweeted.
“Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold,” said Musk, the world’s richest man, who has agreed to buy Twitter Inc.
It seems Musk has the Democrats and their “despicable playbook” all worked out.
The 50-year-old billionaire recently vowed to reverse Twitter’s ban on Donald Trump when he buys the social media platform.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com