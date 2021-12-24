Elon Musk: ‘Woke’ Culture Is an Evil Cancer

Tesla founder Elon Musk has declared that the rising culture of “woke” authoritarian is an evil cancer that is plaguing the Earth.

In a no-holds-barred interview with the Babylon Bee, Musk accused woke leftists of striving towards a society that is colorless and humorless, reminiscent of the Nazi regime and the Soviet Union.

“At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful,” Musk said. “Basically, it gives mean people a shield… to be evil and cruel. Armored in false virtue.“

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Musk even went on to call out wokeness as a threat to “modern civilization,” suggesting what he called a “mind virus” could result in a societal downfall similar to that seen in the age of the Roman Empire.

Musk also referenced his brief Twitter war with progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren, remarking on the Democrat’s hypocrisy for accusing him of not paying taxes. (Musk intentionally sold shares of Tesla to pay more than $10 billion in taxes this year.)

“She called me a grifter & a free-loader who doesn’t pay taxes basically & I’m literally paying the most tax that any individual in history has ever paid this year, ever. And she doesn’t pay taxes basically at all.“

Musk spoke with the Babylon Bee’s Kyle Mann and Ethan Nicolle on Tuesday. In the no-holds barred discussion, Musk even said that he’s “not perverted enough” to work at CNN, referencing to a series of pedophilia and sex crimes scandals involving producers and staffers of the fake news network.

Musk, a longtime fan of satire sites such as Babylon Bee, remarked that he witnessed the Onion moving in a “politically correct” direction.

The spaceflight entrepreneur is known for being one of the only major oligarchs in the US who declines to bend the knee before culturally liberal authoritarian ideology.