Elon Musk Vows To Fire Every Last ‘Woke’ Twitter Staffer Before Hiring 11,000 New Employees

May 7, 2022
elon musk twitter
Elon Musk has vowed to purge Twitter headquarters of all “woke” employees in order to bring free speech back to the platform and save the failing company from financial collapse, according to reports.

Musk has announced he is planning to fire thousands of woke employees at Twitter headquarters following the transfer of ownership which will take around six months, after which Musk will sharpen his ax.

Within the next three years, Musk anticipates making thousands of new hires, swelling the ranks to around 11,000 employees, up from 7,500 currently. It is understood much of the new talent will be from the field of engineering.

Most of the jobs being axed would occur during the takeover period, according to a pitch deck Musk presented this week to investors and seen by the New York Times.

DailyMail report: Musk clinched a deal in April to buy Twitter for $44 billion in cash, in a move that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the Tesla chief.

The billionaire has promised to revitalize the company and expand the number of users by cracking down on spam bots and reducing the amount of moderation to facilitate more ‘free speech’.

After the closure of the deal, Musk is expected to become Twitter’s temporary CEO it was revealed on Thursday.

Among his other goals, Musk expects the social media company to bring in $15 million from a payments business in 2023 that will grow to about $1.3 billion by 2028.

As one of the founders of PayPal, Musk is familiar with the world of digital payments.

Twitter’s payments business today, which includes tipping and shopping, is negligible. 

It’s believed Musk may also want to introduce payment abilities to Twitter.

Musk has vowed to let everyone say whatever they want on Twitter after his takeover of the social media giant.

He is said to favor temporary ‘timeouts’ for users who break the new rules, rather than permanent bans such as those given to Donald Trump.

Musk has also teased at other new features including an ‘edit’ button to adjust previously posted tweets and also making the platforms algorithms ‘open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans.’

That would enable people to see exactly why Twitter had chosen to make some tweets more visible to users than others. 

