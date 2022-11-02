Elon Musk Vows to Crackdown Even Harder on Hate Speech: “The ADL Will Moderate Twitter”

Fact checked
November 2, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Elon Musk vows to crackdown even harder on hate speech
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Elon Musk has vowed to crackdown more harshly than his predecessors on so-called “hate speech”, and will operate a “zero tolerance” policy on content deemed offensive by a select group of moderators.

On Tuesday, Musk revealed that a small group of far-left “civil society leaders,” including the ADL, will be given tools to ban users and delete content that they deem to be “hateful.”

Musk also back-pedalled on his promise to unban controversial users such as Alex Jones, Donald Trump and Milo Yiannopoulos, and said that he no longer believes that individuals who were de-platformed for violating Twitter rules should be allowed back until the ADL has reviewed their case.

Latest Videos

Please subscribe to our Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE Welcome back. First of all we have to address the elephant in the room. Why have there been no new videos on the People’s Voice channel? Where have we been for the last two weeks? Given the dark and troubling times we live in, with Big Tech censorship and WEF technocratic control wielding ever more power, the more perceptive among you have probably guessed why we couldn’t post on our YouTube channel. That’s right, we were censored and banned by YouTube who took away our freedom of speech and banned us from uploading anything for two weeks because we dared to expose the World Economic Forum’s role in tearing down the Georgia Guidestones earlier this year. They say that to learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize. Well, we found out who rules over us. The World Economic Forum wield enormous power in 2022, with whole governments and multinational corporations under their control. Big Tech, including YouTube, is no different. In our censored video, we explained the agenda of the global elites, their rapidly evolving plan for a New World Order, and, crucially, why they had to destroy the Guidestones in 2022. It appears these facts are not allowed to shared. While we appealed the ban and fought the censors on legal grounds, pointing out the hypocrisy of the elite never seems to make a dent or have any impact on them. Why? Because, they have no shame. They have no shame because they have no moral compass. They have no moral compass because they live according to the rule of ‘the ends justifies the means’. This precept infests every fiber of their ideology, from elections, to open borders, to climate change, abortion, pedophilia, you name it. In these dark and troubling times, those of us who have seen the light need to stick together. We cannot let them divide us. Because dividing us means conquering us. We cannot allow them to prevail. We have every intention of continuing to upload videos to The People’s Voice YouTube channel because YouTube is the biggest platform and the best way to reach as many people as possible, educating them about the world we live in. But given the sensitive topics we report on, and the oppressive times we find ourselves in, we cannot be sure how long we will be permitted to continue delivering you the truth on this platform. For those of you who pay close attention to our website, you might have noticed we have been posting videos on Rumble, the video sharing platform with less draconian rules than YouTube. There is a link to our Rumble account in the description below. If you enjoy our content on YouTube and believe we are providing value, I urge you to subscribe to our Rumble account to guarantee we can maintain a relationship in the future. We are now going to play a censored version of the video that got us banned. For the full version you will have to go to Rumble.
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlZqM2ZrVmFwYVlr

YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF

14 hours ago

Hurricane Ian battered Florida and South Carolina and the federal government responded by saying Ian “ends discussion” about man-made climate change. But does it really? Or are there more nefarious forces at work here? Hurricane Ian was a large and destructive Category 4 Atlantic hurricane. It was the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. More than 100 people were killed by the Category 4 storm, as rescue teams are conducting their final search for victims. According to Joe Biden, Hurricane Ian “ends discussion” on climate change. “There’s a lot going on, and I think the one thing this has finally ended is a discussion about whether or not there’s climate change, and [that] we should do something about it.” While there can be no doubting the scale of the carnage wrought by Hurricane Ian, does Hurricane Ian really “end discussion” on the contentious issue of climate change? Educator and activist Peggy Hall has unearthed US government documents from over 50 years ago showing that reveals the government has admitted to manipulating hurricanes and forest fires for its own benefit. According to the documents, the Department of the Navy and the Department of the Air Force, along with General Electric, worked together to manipulate hurricanes. The bombshell information was unearthed by Hall in a paper published by General Electric titled History of Project Cirrus from 1947 to 1952, which was a study of how cloud particles and cloud modifications can affect hurricanes. Why would the government attempt to manipulate the weather? Hall says the purpose of government hurricane and forest fire manipulation is to instil fear, uncertainty and inflict hardship on certain population centers, with the purpose of gaining control over people by using FEMA and federal funding. It turns out that the practice of seeding clouds with silver and lead iodide is nothing new. During the Vietnam war the US military conducted geo-engineering weather modification as a strategy to to muddy the supply roads on the Ho Chi Minh trail by causing it to rain with cloud seeding. The chemical weather modification program was conducted from Thailand over Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam and was allegedly sponsored by the then Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and the CIA. Then in 2017, the mainstream finally caught up with so-called “conspiracy theorists.” Weather manipulation jumped from “conspiracy theory” into mainstream reality as Congress held its first hearing on “Geoengineering,” with the U.S. House Subcommittee on Environment and Subcommittee on Energy Hearing discussing how the government secretly controls the weather. All of which raises, the question, why is the government modifying the weather? Using cloud seeding to gain an advantage over a foreign enemy is one thing, but modifying hurricanes and forest fires in the US is another thing entirely. America has been battered by hurricanes in the last few years and forest fires have become an existential threat for those living in certain parts of the country. Now that we know the government have admitted they control hurricanes and forest fires, we deserve to know what exactly they are doing with these powers. Because, reading between the lines, it sounds like the Biden administration are using hurricanes and forest fires to build the case for punishing climate change solutions including carbon taxes, rolling climate lockdowns, and a “Green Sabbath.” Of course, the proposed “solutions” to the “climate crisis” are nothing less than tools to achieve absolute control over humanity. In a recently unearthed video, Bill Gates admits to his inner circle that “clean energy” is a scam and doesn’t fix the climate crisis. The past two years have been a checklist for the worst impulses of authoritarian far-left governments and the public are growing wise to the ruse. COVID allowed for supposedly temporary measures to morph into two years of “emergency” restrictions. According to those in the know, COVID was only the warm up and another proclaimed crisis is set to be the main event. All the signs are pointing towards climate change being the crisis.
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnl6Q242OWlBU0dv

Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes

October 13, 2022 7:53 pm

Despite what the mainstream media are attempting to convince us, the World Economic Forum are not trying to fix anything. They’re trying to break everything and leave it broken. They are trying to break you. You might want to start paying closer attention. WEF lead advisor Yuval Noah Harari, who has a history of saying the quiet part out loud, has been promoting his new book, and during an interview this week he admitted what many people have long suspected. According to Harari, who is Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, the big political question of the 21st century is “What do we need so many humans for?” When asked if he has any answers to the question, Harari appears amused. The Roman empire had bread and circuses. Klaus Schwab’s hero Karl Marx said religion was the opium of the people. But today’s elite have hit upon a deadly formula to keep the permanent underclass happy. Video games and drugs. Make no mistake, the global elite want you drugged and in a stupor. The maker’s of Idiocracy had it right – way back in 2006. A comedy movie, sure. But as Shakespeare’s King Lear said, “in jest there is truth.” The global elite have been dumbing down the masses for decades. The Common Core curriculum, the brainchild of Bill Gates and Barack Obama, is the perfect example. Thirteen years after the Obama administration began forcing schools around the country to adopt Common Core, students are now recording results lower than previously thought possible, with staggering declines in average math and reading scores. Teachers have been coming forward with results for years to prove the controversial teaching method is a failure, and significantly less effective than traditional teaching methods. Now a new international study by the Pioneer Institute backs them up. Released in late April, the study reveals huge drops in math and reading scores since Common Core was fully enacted in 2013. This was after decades of consistent growth in both categories. Meanwhile, the Western world is awash with drugs, both pharmaceutical and illicit. The Covid pandemic response provees that government has been captured by Big Pharma. And it’s an open secret that mainstream media is controlled by Big Pharma advertisement spending. That’s just the legal stuff. Our streets are awash with illicit substances, and rather than cracking down on the poison our own three-letter agencies are at least partly responsible. Now we have methamphetamine, fentanyl and other opioids running rampant in our society, destroying human beings, keeping us on our knees. Drugs, education standards, a compliant citizenry cowed by lockdowns… It’s a perfect storm and happens to fit like a glove with the globalist elite’s plans. And it’s not even the first time Yuval Noah Harari has let slip regarding their plans for humanity. He recently declared that the WEF considers the vast majority of the human population to be obsolete, useless and redundant. According to Harari, so-called “common people” are right to be fearful of a future in which they will be made “redundant”. The WEF advisor assessed the widespread anxiety among “common people” as being rooted in a fear of being “left behind” in a future run by “smart people.” Such fears are justified, according to Harari, who spoke on behalf of the elites and confirmed “We just don’t need the vast majority of you.” Harari’s deeply disturbing remarks serve as the strongest warning yet that Klaus Schwab’s WEF is intent on depopulating the world. Harari’s comments are deeply disturbing because when they are placed in context with comments by other WEF advisors and affiliates like Bill Gates, it becomes clear that they have disablement and depopulation on their mind. The scariest part of all of this is they are not even trying to hide their plans anymore.
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmtLX291V0c3eVVV

WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’

October 10, 2022 5:46 pm

Los Angeles, Hollywood and the mainstream media have been completely taken over by Satan-worshipping Illuminati elite, according to Ye, or Kanye West, as he’s better known. Is he right? Let’s start with the mainstream media. It’s perhaps not a coincidence that the media has made it their mission to destroy Kanye’s reputation. Back when he was rapping about tits, ass, and his piles of gold bars, the media couldn’t get enough of Kanye, praising him to high heaven. As soon as he found God and expanded his scope, the media rounded on him, attempting to destroy him. We’ve seen this play out before, many times. The entertainment industry does not allow artists to free themselves from their chains. After all, they are the slaves of the entertainment industry. It is interesting to note the radically different media response given to his former colleague Jay-Z, who regularly praises Satan both subliminally and openly. And make no mistake, Jay-Z’s influence on popular culture has been huge. He has kids across the country praising Lucifer, whether they realise what they are doing or not. Here’s NBA superstar Kevin Durant: Fox News host Tucker Carlson hung out with Kanye West in his Los Angeles offices on Thursday. Carlson posted a photograph of the two in West’s office after West received an intense media backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt with Candace Owens at a fashion show in Paris. They both posted photos and videos on Instagram of them hanging out, with Kanye’s message declaring “God is Good.” According to Kanye, the media is “Godless” and he means that literally. The mainstream media has been infested by demons, operating on behalf of the globalist elite. And their agenda is Satanic. It’s not the first time Kanye has exposed the entertainment industry for what they are. And he appears to be well aware of the risks in this game. He knows what happened to Bob Marley, Michael Jackson and Prince, superstars who rocked the boat and outlived their usefulness for the elite. In today’s world of manufactured consent, there is simply no room for dissent. The elite control the governments, whose agencies control the media, and anyone who dissents is cast as crazy. Most human beings are terrified of social shaming and for this reason they refrain from speaking openly and sharing their opinions. For those who overcome their fear and continue to speak out, there are consequences. It’s a tragic state of affairs because the human race is capable of so much more. We are not supposed to exist in the shadows, unable to truly live, wallowing in fear and complicity with our psychopathic overlords.
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmlYRTdUek02WmJr

Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood

October 9, 2022 2:51 pm

FBI Directors in recent times have been establishment figures who go to great lengths to protect the elite and suppress the truth. Think about James Comey, who twisted himself in knots to protect Hillary Clinton from prosecution, and Robert Mueller and his “Russian collusion” witch hunt. So it probably comes as a great surprise to learn that FBI chiefs weren’t always Deep State goons. What if I told you there was an FBI chief who, before his death in 2011, blew the whistle on Satanism in the CIA, the Illuminati, elite pedophile rings, and more, and who took his message directly to the people – before he was cruelly cut down before his time? Meet Ted Gunderson, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent In Charge and head of the Los Angeles FBI. In December 1951, Gunderson joined the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover. He served in the Mobile, Knoxville, New York City, and Albuquerque offices. He was a young and respected agent. In 1973, he became the head of the Memphis FBI office, and in 1975 became head of the Dallas FBI office. In 1977, Gunderson was appointed head of the Los Angeles FBI. In short, Gunderson had been around the block. And in 1979, he was one of a select handful interviewed for the job of FBI director, which ultimately went to William H. Webster. After his decorated career with the bureau, Gunderson retired and began giving presentations across the country, speaking directly to the people. This is when things became really interesting. These mindblowing presentations introduced thousands of people to the reality of what was going on behind the scenes in the corridors of power. The former FBI chief is responsible for opening thousands of minds, educating ordinary people about false flag terrorism, satanic ritual abuse, MK Ultra mind control and chemtrails. Unsurprisingly, Gunderson died suddenly and unexpectedly not long after he began blowing the whistle on the darkest secrets of the elite. There are many people close to Gunderson who say he was killed by the elite to shut him up. Gunderson is best known not for only for exposing these evils and educating the public, but for risking his life to personally help and protect many victims. He worked tirelessly to expose the sexual and satanic ritual abuse of children by the global elite, and suffered the same fate as many other notable figures working for the same ends in recent times. Isaac Kappy, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Avicii and Anthony Bourdain were all high-profile figures who vowed to expose powerful entertainment industry pedophile rings. They all suffered the same fate as Gunderson, cut down before their time. More recently Anne Heche, who was working on a film exposing Hollywood child trafficking, was killed in a bizarre car accident that has left investigators baffled. Likewise, Coolio, who passed away just last week, had recently gone on record declaring that pedophiles control the entertainment industry, and he considered it his duty to kill them. Weeks later Coolio was the one who was found dead. Gunderson is the OG of elite pedophile ring whistleblowers. He was instrumental in exposing the Franklin Cover-Up, involving government drug smuggling, money laundering, child kidnapping and recruiting young boys from orphanages in the Midwest for sex with U.S. Congressmen. Gunderson asked his presentation audience members to copy his research and distribute it to as many people as possible. Education the masses was his plan for defeating global fascist tyranny. It is in this spirit that we seek to spread the word of his work. To help us educate the masses, please share our videos far and wide, comment and subscribe. As Jefferson said, all tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLllFbnAxNmI4Y2Jn

FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia

October 6, 2022 7:00 pm

During a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel last week, a United Nations representative announced that they “own the science,” in reference to their “climate information” partnership with Google. Didn’t anyone tell you? They OWN the science. They OWN the narrative. Anyone who disagrees with their narrative is spouting “Disinformation” and must be punished. Now they admit they are “partnering” with Big Tech to ensure you get the information that they want you to see or approve of you seeing. It seems they learned some lessons from China and North Korea and want to put those lessons into practice to ensure that we all go along with their truth (or lies) and their truth (or lies) only. At the World Economic Forum’s “Sustainable Development Impact Meetings,” participants from the UN, CNN, and Brown University discussed best practices on “controlling narratives” as part of the “Tackling Disinformation” panel. The UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, brought up their partnership with big tech companies including TikTok and Google that contribute to controlling the narrative. According to Fleming, the internet is already being scrubbed of information that counters their narrative. For example, Google search results now prioritize UN links. “We partnered with Google,” she said, adding, “for example, if you Google ‘climate change,’ you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources.” “We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled ‘climate change,’ we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top,” she said, before claiming ownership of science. “We’re becoming much more proactive. We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do,” she said. This admission by the UN and WEF should come as no surprise. Anyone who has been paying attention recently will have noticed that the internet has been severely compromised in recent times. By controlling the flow of information, and memory-holing anyone or anything that counters their narrative, the elites are tightening their death grip on humanity. Disturbing stuff, I’m sure you will agree. The internet is where human knowledge accumulates. Deliberately taking features out of the web, deleting human knowledge, claiming pieces of the web as corporate property, forcing the history offline, are all are terrible abuses of what makes the Internet great. The Internet is a place for the people, like parks, libraries, museums, and historic places. The globalist elite must be stopped in their mission to rob humanity of this valuable place.
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlhpczRlVE9ueVUw

Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet

October 5, 2022 9:57 am

Most humans have a natural aversion when it comes to insects. The sight of some types of bugs, like cockroaches for instance, provokes an instant feeling of disgust. This is a near universal trait in humans. It is believed to be instinctual. Our natural inclination to recoil when a bug is anywhere near us could be our brains warning us that these things could bite, sting, infect or even poison us to death. Also, considering the fact that insects feed on filth, decay, and excrement, the mere sight of them is enough for our brains to send an alarm signal telling us that something is wrong. With all of that being said, the global elite (most notably the World Economic Forum) want us to put cockroaches in our mouths, chew on their crunchy exterior, and swallow their viscous green insides. They want us to eat cockroaches while smiling, owning nothing, and pretending to be happy. The bug-eating agenda is not a joke. It’s starting to seep through mass media and even the educational system. The goal is to normalize and even glamorize the consumption of bugs. So why are the powers that be laser-focused on forcing the masses to eat crickets, mealworms, and cockroaches? Here’s a look at the situation. First you must wrap your head around one important fact: The WEF are looking to redefine what it means to be a human on Earth. They believe that we have too many freedoms and that we consume too many resources. The WEF is not merely trying to penetrate governments and control economies, it wants to redefine the meaning of life on Earth. Nothing less. In short, they see us as cattle. Other than controlling every aspect of our lives, they also want us to consume fewer resources. This is where the bug-eating agenda comes in. Using buzzwords such as “sustainability”, the global elite is defining what is a “responsible” diet while increasingly shaming those who eat meat. Other than trying to indoctrinate the environmentally conscious using graphs and figures, the elite is in full propaganda mode to promote bug eating. Celebrities are eating bugs on camera. Mainstream media journalists are writing articles promoting bug-eating as an inevitability. Schools are forcing children to eat bugs in class. Other than using celebrities, the elite likes to use the “news”. As you probably know, a great number of “news” articles are actually thinly veiled attempts at propaganda. Of course, the elite knows very well that indoctrination is most effective on young people. It is during their formative years that humans adopt habits that will follow them for the rest of their lives. For this reason, the bug-eating agenda is infiltrating schools worldwide. In the following video, children are temporarily allowed to remove masks … to eat crickets. They’re creating a compliant, WEF-friendly generation. As you can see, the powers that be are laser-focused on forcing humans to consume a specific set of insects namely mealworms, crickets, cockroaches, and locusts. Considering the wide range of potential foods that can be consumed by humans, why are they focusing on these few, particularly disgusting species? Is it truly because they are “sustainable” … or is there a more nefarious reason behind it all? If one steers away from the obvious propaganda and looks into the scientific research conducted in the past decades, some worrying facts quickly surface. The main one: Insects are toxic. A 2019 study found that consuming insects poses severe health risks to humans due to the transmission of parasitic diseases. While insects might show good nutritional value on paper, they might be outright toxic to the human body. Studies found that they can harbor parasites, affect the immune system, trigger allergies, and deplete vitamins from the body. Despite these glaring issues, the elite is going full-steam ahead with this agenda. As the masses are being pushed towards the consumption of insects and synthetic products, some odd events are happening around the world directly affecting the food supply. In the Netherlands, the government engaged in a war with livestock farmers because of “pollution”. The goal: To reduce the number of pigs, cattle, and chickens by over 30%. And in the US, an unusual number of food processing plants have burned down in the past months. Meanwhile, Bill Gates officially became America’s largest private farm owner with some 269,000 acres across dozens of states. There is a lot of speculation surrounding Bill Gates’ farmland grab in America. Why is he buying so much farmland? A look at the official website of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provides some clues. The elites’ carefully laid plan is playing out in front of our eyes, and it al leads us towards a decreased supply of meat and an increased supply of insects and synthetic foods. Considering the fact that humans have a natural aversion to insects, why are they insisting on forcing us to ingest them? Because, to the elite, bad is good.
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjZNN0FZbGtnU3l3

WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul

October 3, 2022 7:29 pm

Coolio was found dead on Wednesday evening, with initial reports attributing the sudden and unexpected death to a heart attack. Tributes from his fellow musicians poured in, as did tributes from Hollywood stars including Michelle Pfeiffer who described him as “nothing but gracious” and mourned a life cut entirely too short. Since its release, “Gangsta’s Paradise” has become one of the most successful rap tracks of all time, having spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996. Coolio’s manager Sheila Finegan confirmed that the artist, whose real name was Artis Ivey, died on Wednesday, but she refused to confirm reports he died of a heart attack. But that’s not the whole story. Far from it. Before we discuss the project Coolio was working on at the time of his death, we need to acknowledge some of the eye-opening comments he made before he died. Because, there are more than a few things that are off with this death. Celebrity deaths are often bizarre, and Coolio’s is no exception. In an interview on the Chit Chat podcast before he was found dead, Coolio said he did not believe Hollywood pedophiles like fellow music industry artist R. Kelly should be allowed to exist, before going on to say he actively, actively seeks to destroy them and it is one of his jobs to kill them. Coolio was exposing the dark heart of the entertainment industry and in April this year he told his close friends that he was not afraid of death, but he was terrified of what the elites might do to his family, in particular his children. Coolio also revealed that the “elite” or “Illuminati” approached him with an offer that was so appalling he had no option but to pass. If this story sounds eerily familiar, you are not experiencing deja vu. Celebrities who are brave enough to discuss the darkness at the heart of the entertainment industry and who refuse the overtures of the elite tend to tragically die before their time. Let’s review the fates of a few other individuals who came out against child trafficking and elite pedophilia. Hollywood actor Isaac Kappy, who became well known for speaking out against Hollywood pedophilia and Satanic ritual abuse, was found dead in Arizona at the age of 42. Before his death, Kappy leveled explosive allegations against Hollywood A-listers including Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Seth Green, accusing them of being abusive pedophiles. He also said he would never commit suicide. Anne Heche, who died last month, had also dedicated her life to exposing the pedophile ring at the heart of Hollywood. As a child she suffered at the hands of a pedophile, and she was determined to protect children from suffering the same fate she had as a young girl. Victims can go one of two ways. They either grow up to become perpetrators themselves. Or they can reject the evil. Rather than let her childhood crush her spirit, Heche vowed to use her time on Earth to make it a better place for others. Paul Walker, who also died in a suspicious car accident like Anne Heche, was allegedly in receipt of information regarding elite pedophilia and was silenced by the powers that be. Chris Cornell was also found dead in suspicious circumstances and was also said to be working on an explosive child sex trafficking expose. As was his good friend Chester Bennington, whose death shocked the world. And Avicii, the superstar DJ, who released a disturbing music video, declared “commercial suicide” by his label, in which he played the adult version of a child sex victim. The final scene in the video featured a politician with the word pedophile branded on his skin. What did Avicii know and what was in the process of revealing to the masses? He was found dead at the age of 27 so we will never know. The list of celebrities with links to elite pedophilia, who died suddenly and suspiciously, goes on and on. Tragically, Coolio has joined their ranks. The mainstream media is quick to dismiss the links to pedophilia shared by these celebrities as a “conspiracy theory.” The idea that the elite are trafficking children and engaging in pedophilia is too much for them to entertain, despite the revelations in recent years regarding the activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Jimmy Savile, both close friends of the elite who held enormous power over them. The same is now happening to anyone who dares to question the causes of death of Anne Heche, Isaac Kappy, and others including Coolio. Mainstream media, fact checkers and Big Tech are working overtime to shut down discussion, limiting our freedom of speech. But we owe it to them to ask if they were silenced for their views. As a successful and popular Hollywood insider with a social media following of millions of people around the world, the man who said it was “one of his jobs” to kill pedophiles was in a unique position to red pill the masses. Did Coolio get whacked?
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnNfV0VtSmtQNWVJ

Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died

October 1, 2022 10:50 pm

Pope Francis is one of the most hated men in the world today. Why do Christians and Catholics hate him so much? Because he is fluent in blasphemy and is actively working to subvert the church and Christianity in general. This is the pope who informed his flock that “relationships with Jesus are dangerous and harmful.” Breaking with centruries of Christian tradition, Pope Francis sparked fears that he is an illegitimate pope with a sinister agenda when he told a crowd of 33,000 pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square in Rome that “a personal, direct, immediate relationship with Jesus Christ” must be avoided at all costs. Pope Francis’ inverted version of Christianity is confusing for many, however the picture becomes clear when you understand who the pontiff is really serving. To quote French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, Pope Francis is a “globalist bulldog” who is loyal to the New World Order. In 2017, Pope Francis called for a “one world government” and “political authority”, arguing that the creation of the one world government is needed to combat issues such as “climate change.” Speaking with Ecuador’s El Universo newspaper, the Pope said that the United Nations does not have enough power and must be granted full governmental control “for the good of humanity.” Disturbingly, world religious leaders are also beginning to come together as one to preach from the same hymn sheet, instructing their sheep to accept the components of the New World Order’s one world government. Now, Pope Francis is actively defying Biblical scripture by working to create a “one world religion.” First Francis shocked the Christian world by hosting Islamic prayers and Quran recitals in the Vatican. Christians around the world should visit mosques and praise Allah, according to Pope Francis who led by example on his visit to Istanbul by entering the Blue Mosque, taking off his shoes, facing Mecca, and praising the Muslim god. Then came the pagan ceremony on Vatican grounds. And in case you missed it, world leaders from a diverse collection of communities called for world unity at an inter-religious conference in Kazakhstan last week. According to Francis, “religious pluralism,” which is expressly forbidden in the Bible, is an expression of “the wisdom of God’s will.” In 2019, Pope Francis signed a historic covenant with leaders of the world’s major faiths, pushing us much closer to a one-world religion, one of the major goals of the New World Order. According to the document produced by Pope Francis and published on the Vatican’s official website, all religions must be considered equal, and Islam is as acceptable to God as Christianity. In reality, the call for global government and one world religion by Pope Francis and other wealthy elitists has nothing to do with lifting up impoverished nations or “saving humanity.” Such a government would instead guarantee global wealth inequality, global surveillance of the kind promoted by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, and a world run by the exact corrupt interests who used the pandemic to consolidate wealth and power worldwide. From the moment that Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio became pope in 2013, “prophecy experts” took to the airwaves, claiming that the new pope is “Peter the Roman,” the fulfillment of the “prophecy of St. Malachy” and that Francis will be the final pope and the end of the world. According to St. Malachy, an Irish saint who had correctly predicted the past 111 popes ahead of the naming of the 112th pope, “Peter the Roman” would be the antichrist. Doomsday fans have found ways to link each phrase to a corresponding pope through the centuries. That includes John Paul II, who is associated with phrase No. 110, “From the labor of the sun,” because he was born on the day of a solar eclipse and was entombed on the day of a solar eclipse as well. Benedict XVI, No. 111, is supposedly “glory of the olive” because some members of a branch of the monastic order founded by St. Benedict are known as Olivetans. Then there’s No. 112. According to St. Malachy: “In the extreme persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will sit … Peter the Roman, who will nourish the sheep in many tribulations; when they are finished, the city of seven hills will be destroyed, and the dreadful judge will judge his people. The end.” So how does “Peter the Roman” link to Pope Francis, who was born in Argentina? His parents were Italian immigrants, from Rome, and his birth name contained the name Peter. One theologian, Michael K. Lake, is quoted as saying that “Catholic and evangelical scholars have dreaded this moment for centuries.” The world is now at a tipping point, with a fierce battle raging for the soul of humanity. The globalists and their technocratic dreams of totalitarian rule threaten to consume humanity and destroy civilisation as we know it. It’s clear whose side Francis is on. We should keep a very close eye on this Jesuit pope during these pivotal years.
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjBoQ0dsdnRQYnJR

Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’

September 29, 2022 9:40 pm

Load More... Subscribe

One of Musk’s senior employees tasked with overseeing moderation on Twitter, Yoel Roth, has a history of calling Republicans “Nazis” and posting anti-Trump content on the platform:

Teslarati.com reports: Jason Calacanis, a host of the All-In podcast, is working with Twitter’s new leadership team to help Elon Musk make the necessary changes to the platform. Calacanis shared a tweet by Twitter’s Head of Safety & Integrity, Yoel Roth, and said that the coordinated, hateful conduct surge was quickly thwarted.

In his thread, Roth gave a very clear update on how Twitter is addressing the surge in hateful conduct. This is a very different Twitter since many users, including myself, have experienced hateful conduct and have seen Twitter’s slow response to it. Roth’s full thread reads as follows:

“Since Saturday, we’ve been focused on addressing the surge in hateful conduct on Twitter. We’ve made measurable progress, removing more than 1500 accounts and reducing impressions on this content to nearly zero. Here’s the latest on our work and what’s next.”

“Our primary success measure for content moderation is impressions: how many times harmful content is seen by our users. The changes we’ve made have almost entirely eliminated impressions on this content in search and elsewhere across Twitter.”

“Impressions on this content typically are extremely low, platform-wide. We’re primarily dealing with a focused, short-term trolling campaign. The 1500 accounts we removed don’t correspond with 1500 people; many are repeat bad actors.”

“Impressions don’t tell the whole story. These issues aren’t new, and the people targeted by hateful conduct aren’t numbers or data points. We’re going to continue investing in policy and technology to make things better.”

“Many of you have said you’ve reported hateful conduct and received notices saying it’s not a violation. Here’s why and what we’re doing to fix it:”

“To try to understand the context behind potentially harmful Tweets, we treat first-person, and bystander reports differently. First-person: This hateful interaction is happening to or targeting me. Bystander: This is happening to someone else.”

“Why? Because bystanders don’t always have full context, we have a higher bar for bystander reports in order to find a violation. As a result, many reports of Tweets that in fact, do violate our policies end up marked as non-violative on first review.”

“We’re changing how we enforce these policies, but not the policies themselves, to address the gaps here.”

“You’ll hear more from me and our teams in the days to come as we make progress. Talk is cheap; expect the data that proves we’re making meaningful improvements.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)