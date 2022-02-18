Elon Musk Uses Hitler Meme To Criticize Justin Trudeau

February 18, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been blasted after using a picture of Adolf Hitler to criticize Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Some journalists and activists, along with the Auschwitz Memorial were not happy with Musk for posting an image of Nazi dictator to criticize Trudeau’s crackdown on the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests.

RT reports: Canadian authorities on Wednesday ordered banks and financial institutions not to support transactions from dozens of cryptocurrency wallets linked to the ongoing Freedom Convoy protests, which have seen traffic in downtown Ottawa and at several key US/Canada border crossings brought to a standstill by truckers.

Musk responded to the news by posting an image of Adolf Hitler along with a caption reading “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. At least I had a budget.”

The post proved controversial, with the Auschwitz Memorial accusing Musk of “exploiting the tragedy of all people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany.”

Activists and journalists joined in, with Reuters correspondent Chris Taylor demanding Twitter “do something” about Musk’s post and former CBS News anchor Dan Rather describing it as “beyond the pale of any civilized communication.” Other commenters swore to avoid Tesla’s vehicles, and highlighted allegations of racial “segregation” within Tesla’s factories.

Musk later deleted his tweet without explanation.

