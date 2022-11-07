Elon Musk Urges Independent Voters To Back Republicans In Midterms

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has called on independent voters to back Republicans in tomorrow’s midterm elections in order to contain the excesses of the Democrat party.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO put out a tweet saying: “To independent-minded voters: shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic”

He continued: “Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!”

Breitbart reports: Musk is a recent convert to the Republican party, and says he cast his first-ever ballot for a Republican candidate when he voted for Mayra Flores in her successful bid to represent Texas’s 34th Congressional District in a special election for the seat this summer.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated in a tweet in the early hours of Wednesday that he voted for Republican candidate Mayra Flores in the recent special election for Texas’s 34th Congressional District, also predicting a “massive red wave in 2022.” Following her historic win, Flores responded to Musk saying, “Welcome to the Republican Party! We welcome all walk aways from all walks of life. The party of opportunity, prosperity, and freedom is here to stay. We look forward to working together and building a better future for all of America.” In a recent tweet, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated that he voted for Republican candidate Mayra Flores in the Texas 34th Congressional District special election. Flores won the election, flipping a seat that has been under Democratic control for four decades.

Although Musk claims he is voting Republican, he insists he is a moderate, opposed to the extreme wings of both the left and right. If he sticks to his statement that shared power is fundamentally good, it could mean he would not back a Republican candidate for President if the GOP takes control of the Senate and House of Representatives tomorrow