Elon Musk Threatens To Implant Microchips In Human Brains in 6 Months

Elon Musk’s Neuralink company has threatened to start implanting its brain implant microchips into human skulls within six months.
Bloomberg reports that Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface firm, said at a Wednesday event at its headquarters that it is almost ready to begin putting its coin-sized computing brain implant into human patients. The news comes despite the fact that an overwhelming majority of America are opposed to implanting computer chips inside the human brain and believe it is a terrible idea for society.
According to Musk, Neuralink’s device will be implanted into people using a robot that carves out a piece of their skull and attaches the device to their brain. Discussions with the FDA mean that the company can plant to begin it’s first human trials in the next six months, he said.
Musk has long been a proponent of the idea that humans must be enhanced to match the development of artificial intelligence.
Musk said: “You are so used to being a de-facto cyborg. But if you’re interacting with your phone, you’re limited.”
Despite dropping hints about who he serves, Musk still has a legion of fans who believe he somehow stands outside of the corrupt system.
Musk is playing the class clown on social media, entertaining the masses. But if you scratch the surface, Musk appears to be a subversive globalist element inserting himself into conservative politics and pushing Klaus Schwab’s globalist agenda.
In 2008, Musk was a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. While Musk is determined to have this information removed from the internet, the fact he was once affiliated with the WEF should come as no surprise. Musk shares many of Klaus Schwab’s nefarious goals, including microchipping children and drilling chips into human brains.
Unlike other billionaires and Young Global Leaders, Musk has not appeared at Davos or allowed himself to be photographed with Schwab. Musk supporters claim this is evidence he has since turned his back on the WEF.
But there is plenty of evidence to suggest Musk is still firmly on the inside of the WEF and his front as free-wheeling capitalist technoking is part of a double-agent ruse to manipulate the masses on social media.
