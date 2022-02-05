Elon Musk: ‘Thieving GoFundMe Are Suppressing Canadian Uprising Led by Freedom Truckers’

Elon Musk has slammed far-left fundraising platform GoFundMe for stealing the money from the Canadian Freedom Convoy in an attempt to suppress the uprising against Justin Trudeau’s regime.
Musk responded on Friday night by calling out GoFundMe as “professional thieves” and highlighting their own blatant hypocrisy in supporting the CHOP occupation that took place in Seattle back in 2020:
Therightscoop.com reports: I love that he pointed this out because CHOP was utter lawlessness and violence. It was an actual occupation! But that didn’t violate Gofundme’s terms of service, and somehow this trucker convoy in Ottawa does. It must be magic or something because it makes no sense to me.
