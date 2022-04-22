Elon Musk: The ‘New World Order’ Wants To Depopulate the Planet

Elon Musk has warned that the ‘New World Order’ is attempting to depopulate the planet, in an explosive new interview.

Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, asked Musk what keeps him awake at night, to which Musk responded that negative birthrates “might be the biggest threat to the future of human civilization.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

According to the Tesla CEO, the elites are deliberately lying by promulgating the myth that the planet is overpopulated.

“This is not true. Earth could maintain a population many times the current level. And the birth rate has been dropping like crazy,” Musk stated.

Citing Japan as an example of depopulation, Musk warned that “ridiculous population estimates from the [United Nations]” should be “updated, because really, they don’t make any sense.”

WATCH:

"Most people in the world are operating under the false impression that we've got too many people. This is not true. Earth could maintain a population many times the current level. The birth rate has been dropping like crazy." — @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/5BpOYThLRM — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) April 19, 2022

Full interview:

Summit.news reports: Earlier this year, Musk asserted that “If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words.”

Musk countered claims that “the population is growing out of control,” a refrain often made by environmentalists, asserting that the truth is “completely the opposite.”

Recent studies have shown that more people are refraining from having children citing concerns over the climate, health and overpopulation, while Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation recently warned that the planet is not prepared for an ongoing global population crash, and that the impact will be “jaw dropping”.