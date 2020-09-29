Elon Musk Slams ‘Knucklehead’ Bill Gates, Says He WON’T Allow His Kids To Get COVID Vaccine

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has revealed on a podcast he will not submit to a COVID vaccine when they are readily available, while also calling Bill Gates a “knucklehead” and admitting the pandemic has made him question his faith in humanity.

‘It has diminished my faith in humanity, the whole thing…the irrationality of peope in general,’ the South Africa native said.

Speaking Monday in an interview with Kara Swisher on the New York Times’ podcast Sway, Musk said that he won’t take a vaccine, and neither will his family, because they are “not at risk.”

When asked ‘Will you get a vaccine? What will you do with your own family?’ he curtly replied, ‘No, I’m not at risk for COVID. Nor are my kids.‘

Musk also slammed the lockdowns that took place across the country and the world as an irrational mistake.

‘I mean this is a hot button issue where rationality takes a back seat. In the grand scheme of things what we have something with a very low mortality rate and high contagion,‘ he said.

‘Essentially the right thing to do would be to not have done a lockdown for the whole country but to have anyone that who is at risk quarantine until the storm passes,’ he added.

Musk noted that he’s been going to work as normal and his company SpaceX has sent astronauts to space and back while others are sheltering at home.

Musk’s Tesla factories in California have also been working, though they faced some hurdles remaining open for business.

‘Tesla has been, apart for several weeks where we were shut down by the state, and then the overzealous Alameda County, which was a travesty, but apart from that we’ve been making cars this entire time and it’s been great,’ Musk said.

In May Tesla sued Alameda County officials for trying to shutter the company's main Fremont warehouse due to the virus through June.

Host Swisher pointed out his perspective on the pandemic is contradictory to much of his other work in the name of saving humanity – from space exploration to eco-friendly electric cars.

‘Everybody dies,’ Musk said on the human cost of the pandemic that has infected more than seven million in the US and killed more than 204,000.

Musk said the US should have better assessed what does the ‘greater good‘ and lockdowns were not the solution.

When asked how his employees who feel at risk would feel coming into work Musk replied, ‘Great, stay at home…If they have a legitimate reason to be at risk then they should stay at home.‘

Swisher pressed further asking him to step into the shoes of his employees who feel daunted to work amid the pandemic.

‘Let’s just move on… Kara, I do not want to get in a debate about the COVID situation,’ Musk briskly replied.

Musk noted that he has been putting effort into the coronavirus pandemic, working with Harvard University’s epidemiology team.

‘We’ve also spent quite a lot of time with the Harvard epidemiology team doing antibody studies, Tesla makes the vaccine machines for CureVac, [Bill] Gates said something about me not doing…like hey knucklehead we actually make the vaccine machines for CureVac, the company you’re invested in,’ Musk said.

Musk said that he isn’t focusing too much on the pandemic and is instead trying to do as much as he can to improve humanity.

‘I really am just trying to do the most amount of good with the time that I have on this Earth, not really succeeding, but that’s the goal. And then it’s like man, but I got to do this without my head exploding and going to crazy,’ he added.

In the interview the CEO said he thinks Tesla ‘will be worth more in five years’, even as the company’s stock has risen over 400 percent this year alone.