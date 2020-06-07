Elon Musk Says ‘It’s Time To Break Up Amazon’

Elon Musk has called out fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos over Amazon’s decision to ban a ‘controversial’ book about the coronavirus.

Ending his brief respite from Twitter on Thursday, Musk tweeted that he thought it was time for the tech giant Amazon to be broken up after the company rejected a writer’s book which was critical of COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Independent reports: The SpaceX and Tesla boss tweeted in response to a screenshot posted by the author of the self-published e-book, titled ‘Unreported truths about Covid-19 and lockdowns’, which showed a message from Amazon’s content review department.

The message stated: “Your book does not comply with our guidelines. As a result we are not offering your book for sale.”

Replying to the author’s tweet, Mr Musk wrote: “This is insane @JeffBezos.”

Shortly after, he tweeted: “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!”

The tweets come just two days after he said he was quitting Twitter “for a while”.

Amazon has since reversed its decision to block the sale of the 6,400-word book, which questions the reported health risks associated with the Covid-19 coronavirus and criticises government decisions to enforce lockdowns.

The e-commerce giant sent author Alex Berenson an email on Thursday that both the e-book and paperback copies would be sold through the site.

