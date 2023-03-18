Elon Musk: If Trump Is Arrested “He’ll Be Re-Elected In A Landslide Victory”

President Trump is expecting to be arrested next week in relation to the Stormy Daniels case where he is being accused of paying Daniels as part of a “Hush Payment”.

He has publicly declared on multiple occasions that has committed no crimes and that the Manhattan DA’s Office accusations against him are “debunked fairytales”.

However, law enforcement agencies, under orders from Democratic leaders, are preparing to arrest former President Donald Trump as early as Tuesday next week.

GWP reports: News of Trump’s possible arrest has flooded the Twitter-sphere and has caught the attention of the CEO of Twitter and Tesla Elon Musk.

In response to a Fox News clip that claimed Trump will be arrested and handcuffed next week, Musk tweeted “If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory.”

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Musk wasn’t the only person saying if Trump is arrested it will only boost his popularity but several users on Twitter echoed the same opinion.

It's going to backfire. Trump will be more popular once he is arrested. The right will gather around him. It's a dumb political move on their part. — 🇺🇸MAGA Deplorable ❤️Love❤️ Lets Go Brandon🇺🇸 (@realRawPaul) March 18, 2023

Political commentator Ian Miles Cheong stated if the Manhattan DA’s office continues with their plan to arrest Trump then they will be turning him into a martyr.