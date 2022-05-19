Elon Musk Says He’s Done With The Democrats & Will Vote Republican Next Time

Elon Musk has announced that he will be voting Republican for the first time ever in the next election.

Thanks to the Democrat party’s embrace of destructive policies and authoritarian ideologies, the long-time registered Independent has announced his intentions to vote Republican for the first time.

The Tesla CEO also blasted Biden, calling his a puppet President who is being controlled by whoever’s behind the teleprompter.

The Gateway Pundit reports: In an interview on the “All-In Podcast” on Monday, Musk explained that he views himself as “neither a Republican nor a Democrat,” and would describe himself as more “moderate,” however, he has always pulled the lever for the left, which won’t be the case this time around.

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically. Like, I’m not sure. I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear.

Now this election, I will.”

Musk also slammed the incompetence of the Biden administration, especially in comparison to the previous four years under Trump.

“This administration doesn’t seem to get a lot done,” Musk continued. “The Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, there were a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done.”

Musk’s announcement came during the same interview where he blasted Biden for being a puppet President that is being controlled by whoever’s behind the teleprompter.