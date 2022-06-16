Elon Musk Says He Was ‘Leaning Toward’ Supporting Florida Gov. DeSantis For President

Elon Musk was blasted by left wing politicians and media after he said that he had voted a Republican candidate for Congress and that he was “leaning” toward supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he wins the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.
Musk said he voted for Republican Mayra Flores in the Texas 34th Congressional District special election.
In a reply to a twitter user, the Tesla CEO proudly announced that he had voted for Flores, saying: “I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022.”
Republican Mayra Flores won big in Texas Tuesday night and flipped a blue congressional seat red.
Gateway Pundit reports: Another person asked Musk if he would vote for a Republican for president in 2024 and he said, “TBD.”
Musk replied, “DeSantis,” when a Twitter user asked him, “What are you leaning towards?”
Elon Musk said he previously supported Andrew Yang but “DeSantis ha a better chance of winning.”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) was asked about Elon Musk’s support and said, “I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk what I would say is you know I welcome support from African-Americans. What can I say?”
WATCH: