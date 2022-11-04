Elon Musk Says Blacklisted Twitter Users Won’t Be Back Until Weeks After Election

Blacklisted Twitter users will not be allowed to return to the platform until weeks after the midterm elections, if at all, according to new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has admitted that he’s groveling to the far-left ADL after they publicly warned him of “dire consequences” if he opened Twitter up to free speech and the free expression of ideas.

Dashing the hopes of free speech advocates, Musk announced that he will continue enforcing Twitter’s censorship policies surrounding “hate” and “election integrity” at the behest of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), NAACP, and even the Bush family’s political machine.

“Talked to civil society leaders,” like Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL, and Derrick Johnson, the CEO of the NAACP, Musk explained in a tweet.

“Twitter will continue to combat hate & harasssment & enforce its election integrity policies,” Musk announced, flipping the script on what millions of Twitter users believed was a free speech takeover of the Big Tech platform.

National File report: The announcement came by way of a tweet in which Musk quoted Yoel Roth, one of Twitter’s top censors. Roth’s statement had come in response to Renee DiResta, a corporate news reporter who promotes Big Pharma jabs and Big Tech censorship for publications like The Atlantic.

We’re staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations about the 2022 US midterms. Read on for independent analysis of our teams’ work 👇 https://t.co/O2MFNqCTY2 — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 2, 2022

“We’re staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations about the 2022 US midterms,” tweeted Roth, perpetuating false claims from DiResta and others that any thought not serving their own agenda originated in Russia.

Musk’s censorship announcement came almost immediately after he received a direct threat from the ADL, who claimed Musk would face “dire consequences” if he re-instated President Trump’s account and allowed free speech to flourish on the Twitter platform.

After Musk’s ADL censorship announcement, he was roased by Revolver founder Darren Beattie, who accused him of bending over and twerking for the ADL, in an effort to curry favor among his fellow elites.

“If Elon going to get on all fours, arch back, pop twerk in submission to Regime, should at least submit to higher boss than water bottle merchant Greenblatt,” Beattie wrote, poking fun at anti-speech ADL leader Jonathan Greenblatt’s “Ethos Water” enterprise.