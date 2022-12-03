Elon Musk Releases Documents That Reveal Twitter Helped Rig Brazilian Election For the CIA

Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Saturday he believes staff at the social media played a leading role in rigging the Brazil election this year by giving promoting left-wing candidates and suppressing President Bolsonaro and his allies.

Musk completed his purchase of Twitter on October 27, just days before Brazil’s presidential second round runoff vote, when President Jair Bolsonaro was was announced to have narrowly lost the vote to far-left socialist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Millions of Brazilians are protesting the results of the election, taking to the streets in the largest anti-corruption demonstration in a democratic country in history.

The Brazilian military have shown their support for the people by declaring Bolsonaro the ‘true President of Brazil’ following evidence of a rigged election. Bolsonaro is now huddling with the military to plot his next moves.

Last week, Musk hinted that he would release information about Twitter’s role in suppressing the New York Post’s reports, tweeting, “This is necessary to restore public trust.”

In a lengthy tweet thread last night, writer Matt Taibbi said he received “thousands of internal documents” from sources at Twitter — and Musk himself tweeted “Here we go!! 🍿🍿” when the thread began.

The thread mostly focused on the 2022 US election, in which the New York Post’s shocking revelations about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop were censored by the social media platform. Taibbi also revealed that Twitter has been taking direct orders from the CIA and other intelligence agencies regarding content moderation.

When asked if Twitter had interfered in the elections of other countries, Musk immediately replied in the affirmative and mentioned Brazil.

“If those tweets are accurate, it’s possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates,” added the billionaire.

Bolsonaro earlier this year hosted Musk at a meeting in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, when he called the U.S. billionaire’s takeover of Twitter a “breath of hope” and dubbed him a “legend of liberty”.

According to Reuters, both Lula and Bolsonaro widely used Twitter during their campaigns. Some Bolsonaro allies – including the most-voted candidate for the lower house of Congress, Nikolas Ferreira – had their accounts suspended by court orders after the second round for questioning the election results.