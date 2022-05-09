Elon Musk Posts Cryptic Tweet About ‘Dying In Mysterious Circumstances’

Elon Musk has triggered a wave of speculation online after he posted a cryptic tweet about “dying in mysterious circumstances”.

The Tesla CEO and world’s richest man wrote: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya”.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Musk’s post came shortly after he shared a post from the head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin.

In that post Rogozin accused Musk of being “involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment”.

“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool” he concluded.

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The communication also claimed that the equipment was delivered in Ukraine by the Pentagon.

The posts sparked speculation on whether Musk might be facing threats from Russia for helping Ukraine amid the war.

Yahoo reports: Six minutes later, Mr Musk shared the tweet about dying in mysterious circumstances.

Maye Musk, Elon’s mother, responded to his tweet, quoting it and writing “that’s not funny”, alongside two angry emojis.

“Sorry!” Mr Musk wrote in reply. “I will do my best to stay alive.”

He also liked a tweet by Pranay Pathole, an Indian engineer who regularly responds to Mr Musk’s tweets, in which he appeared to express concern for Mr Musk’s safety.

“Elon & his ventures are the reason I wake up every morning filled with hope, optimism, joy, & excitement that humanity has a better future with Elon around,” Mr Pathole wrote. “I’m sure I’m not the only one to wake up with that optimism.

“Take care, Elon. Stay safe. The world needs you.”

Elon Musk and Dmitry Rogozin have sparred throughout the war in Ukraine. They have traded sometimes traded bellicose and often mocking messages about the space industry and Starlink – as well as the war generally, given their status as two of their country’s biggest tweeters.