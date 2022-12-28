Elon Musk Ousts Fauci: “Gain-of-Function Is Just Another Way of Saying Bioweapon”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday, accusing Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor of overseeing the creation of a “COVID bioweapon” which has killed millions around the world.
In several Twitter posts, Musk exposed incriminating information about Fauci with his followers.
“Almost no one seems to realize that the head of bioethics at NIH – the person who is supposed to make sure that Fauci behaves ethically – is his wife,” Musk said.
“‘Gain-of-function’ in this context is just another way of saying ‘bioweapon.’”
“Some good nuggets in article.”
“Important to note that Fauci authored 2012 paper arguing for gain-of-function research!”
“Obama wisely put this on pause, but Fauci restarted it.”
“Despite these glaring issues, Twitter nonetheless had an internal Slack channel unironically called ‘Fauci Fan Club.’”
Slaynews.com reports: Musk linked to a Yahoo article from May 2021 that said:
The Weekend Australian unearthed a paper Fauci wrote for the American Society for Microbiology in October 2012 in which he argued in support of gain-of-function research.
Such research involves making viruses more infectious and/or deadly.
Experts have raised the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic could have originated from a potential lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, where gain-of-function experiments on bat coronaviruses have been conducted.
Despite the risks involved, Fauci called gain-of-function experiments “important work” in his 2012 writing:
“In an unlikely but conceivable turn of events, what if that scientist becomes infected with the virus, which leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic?
“Many ask reasonable questions: given the possibility of such a scenario – however remote – should the initial experiments have been performed and/or published in the first place, and what were the processes involved in this decision?
“Scientists working in this field might say – as indeed I have said – that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks.
“It is more likely that a pandemic would occur in nature, and the need to stay ahead of such a threat is a primary reason for performing an experiment that might appear to be risky.
“Within the research community, many have expressed concern that important research progress could come to a halt just because of the fear that someone, somewhere, might attempt to replicate these experiments sloppily.
“This is a valid concern.”
