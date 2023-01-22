Elon Musk: ‘Family Member Fighting for Life After COVID Jab Injury’

Twitter owner Elon Musk has revealed that a close family member, who he describes as “young and in peak health,” is now fighting for their life in hospital after being seriously injured from the COVID vaccine.

Musk broke the news in a series of tweets late on Friday. He was commenting on new data that highlights how large numbers of Americans say they have suffered severe side effects after receiving the experimental mRNA jabs.

Slaynews.com reports: Musk responded to the post by revealing that he suffered “major side effects” after receiving his “second booster shot.”

“I had major side effects from my second booster shot,” Musk tweeted.

“Felt like I was dying for several days.

“Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno.”

Musk then followed up by revealing that his “young” cousin, who is in “peak health,” suffered myocarditis.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart which is listed as a possible side effect of some coronavirus vaccines.

It can cause heart attacks and strokes and lead to death, according to Mayo Clinic.

“And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis,” Musk said.

“Had to go to the hospital.”

In a third post, Musk explained it was not his choice to get the second booster but was a requirement to visit a Tesla location in Berlin, Germany.

“Was required to visit Tesla Giga Berlin. Not my choice,” he said.

In yet another post, Musk explained he had no issues with receiving the initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first mRNA booster.

“I had OG C19 before vaccines came out and it was basically a mild cold. Then had J&J vaccine with no bad effects, except my arm hurt briefly,” he tweeted.

The Tesla founder added: “First mRNA booster was ok, but the second one crushed me.”

I had OG C19 before vaccines came out and it was basically a mild cold.



Then had J&J vaccine with no bad effects, except my arm hurt briefly.



Musk’s posts were in response to a Rasmussen Reports tweet that reported approximately 12 million people may have experienced “major side effects” after getting the vaccine.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of myocarditis are a “rare risk” for those who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

“These rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have occurred most frequently in adolescent and young adult males, ages 16 years and older, within 7 days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna),” the CDC says on its website.

“There has not been a similar reporting pattern observed after receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).

“CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older,” the CDC adds.

“The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC have determined that the benefits (such as prevention of COVID-19 cases and its severe outcomes) outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis after receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”

The CDC claims preliminary data shows that the hearts of “most patients” ultimately recovered from myocarditis.

“Preliminary data from surveys conducted at least 90 days after the myocarditis diagnosis showed most patients were fully recovered from their myocarditis,” the CDC said.

It recommends all cases of myocarditis and pericarditis be reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Federal law requires healthcare providers to report such issues to VAERS.