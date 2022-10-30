Elon Musk ‘Fact Checks’ Hillary Clinton Over Post About Paul Pelosi Attacker

It seems like Elon Musk is wasting no time in turning Twitter into a place where truth is not censored.

On Saturday Musk called out Hillary Clinton after she posted an article by the LA Times which attempted to paint Paul Pelosi’s “attacker” David DePape as a far-right conspiracy theorist.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Gateway Pundit reports: Musk would respond to Clinton by tweeting “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye” and then proceed to link an article titled “The Awful Truth: Paul Pelosi Was Drunk Again, And In a Dispute With a Male Prostitute Early Friday Morning.”

There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye https://t.co/HCaF5DrRjP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

The original link to the article was scrubbed from Google but here’s a quote from the archived version of the article:

As SF’s gay bars closed at 2 am, two gay men met in a bar and went home together. Happens every night in the City by the Bay. Except one of these two men, was married to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

It’s been a rumor for years in SF that Paul Pelosi is gay. David Depape is said to be a Castro Nudist. “The lunatic who allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi is a Berkeley resident and a ‘Former Castro Nudist Protester’.

Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported last night that the information Hillary Clinton used to smear Republicans is FALSE.