Elon Musk Discusses ‘Single World Government’ With Elites at World Government Summit

Billionaire Elon Musk appeared at the World Government Summit in Dubai this week, speaking about aliens, education, and his time as Twitter CEO. He also addressed the future of world government, cautioning the global elites from moving too fast in the direction of a “single world government.”

“I know this is called the World Government Summit, but I think that we should be a little bit concerned about becoming too much of a single world government,” said Musk by videolink, after appearing at the summit in person earlier in the day.

“We want to avoid creating a civilizational risk by having… this may sound a little odd… too much cooperation between governments.”

BREAKING: @ElonMusk speaks out against the idea of a “World Government” at the “World Government Summit” and warns it could lead to civilizational collapse. pic.twitter.com/7hBrIY9SMP — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 15, 2023

“If you look at say history and the rise and fall of civilizations, civilizations have risen and fallen, but it hasn’t meant the doom of humanity as a whole because there have been all these separate civilizations that have been separated by vast distances,“ Musk continued.

“When Rome was falling, Islam was rising. So you had, you know, the Caliphate doing incredibly well, while Rome was doing terribly. And that actually ended up being a source of preservation of knowledge and many scientific advancements.

“So I think we need to be a little bit cautious about being too much of a single civilization of the whole thing may collapse. Obviously I’m not suggesting war or anything like that.”