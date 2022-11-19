Elon Musk Confirms That Twitter Will NOT Reinstate Alex Jones

Twitter chief Elon Musk has confirmed that Info Wars host Alex Jones will not be allowed back onto the platform.
The news broke after Musk took to Twitter asking “What should Twitter do next?”.
One user responded with “bring back Alex Jones”, to which Musk quickly replied with a firm: “No”.
The Gateway Pundit reports: Many free speech advocates on Twitter were upset about Musk’s decision and tweeted out their frustration.
As of right now, the only people that have been reinstated since Musk took over Twitter are Kathie Griffin, Jordan Peterson, and the Babylon Bee.
Musk also announced today that Twitter is still contemplating whether or not Trump will be allowed on the platform.
