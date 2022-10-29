Elon Musk Confirms Alex Jones WILL Be Returning to Twitter – Libs Outraged

On Friday evening, new Twitter owner Elon Musk hinted that Alex Jones will be returning to the platform ‘imminently.’
“Anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail,” Musk tweeted.
Thepostmillennial.com reports: The comment came as a response to Mikhaila Peterson, daughter of psychologist and author Jordan Peterson, who asked if Musk could reinstate her father’s account.
Musk’s comments come after he revealed that Twitter would be forming a “content moderation council” consisting of people with “widely diverse viewpoints.”
As many wonder whether accounts associated with big names like Donald Trump would be reinstated, Musk wrote, “No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”
After taking control of Twitter on Thursday night, Musk wrote, “the bird is free.”
Musk taking control of Twitter on Thursday brought to an end a months-long saga of the SpaceX and Tesla CEO looking to purchase the social media website.
Musk had announced his bid to buy the company earlier this year. The company approved, but Musk attempted to leave the deal agreement after questions were raised about the number of spam accounts on the platform.
Earlier this month, Musk announced his intention to move forward with the deal after Twitter went to court over the matter.
