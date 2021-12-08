Elon Musk: ‘Civilization Is Going To End if People Don’t Have More Children’

Billionaire Elon Musk has warned that civilization is on the brink of destruction due to plummeting birth rates in the West.

Musk issued the dire prediction during the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council on Tuesday.

Despite the constant fear-mongering by the elite that our planet is “overpopulated”, Musk pointed out that there is still “not enough people” on Earth.

“I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate,” Musk said, adding, “If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words.”

Musk countered claims that "the population is growing out of control," a refrain often made by environmentalists, asserting that the truth is "completely the opposite."

The SpaceX chief also took a swipe at transhumanism, asserting that the trend amongst elites to try to live forever would create negative outcomes for human ingenuity.

“I think it is important for us to die because most of the times, people don’t change their mind, they just die,” said Musk. “If they live forever, then we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed.”

Musk said this was particularly important for people in “very important” security positions so they could maintain “sufficient presence of mind and cognitive ability.”

Some may question Musk’s opposition to transhumanism given that he is developing the ‘Neuralink’ brain chip, which represents another lurch towards the singularity that would also lead to life-extending technology for the ultra rich.