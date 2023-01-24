Elon Musk Caught Supplying WEF With Mind Control Chips To Enslave Humanity

The World Economic Forum has declared that your thoughts are no longer your own. Your thoughts now belong to Klaus Schwab and the WEF. And you shouldn’t try to fight this dystopian development, because it’s for your own good.

According to Nita Farahany, the WEF now own your thoughts thanks to the development of a new generation of smart headbands, smart hats, ear buds and even tattoos, the WEF can monitor your emotional states, decode images you are seeing in your mind, and even gain access the your pin number to your bank account.

They weren’t joking when they said you will own nothing. It’s the part about being happy they were probably joking about it.

As Yuval Noah Harari, chief advisor to Klaus Schwab recently admitted, the World Economic Forum is following in the footsteps of authoritarian dictators in pursuing the dream of eliminating privacy, monitoring everyone, and knowing everything you think, feel and do.

“Dictators always dreamt about eliminating privacy, monitoring everyone, knowing everything you do, think, and feel…It is now possible.”

And these dreams of the globalist elite are well on their way to realization, according to WEF agenda contributors at the Davos summit currently taking place in Switzerland.

However, Nita Farahany and Noah Yuval Harari forgot to mention that the World Economic Forum has gained these powers because of men like Elon Musk and his company Neuralink.

Connecting the human brain to computers is a goal of all globalists and their organizations. Watch the World Economic Forum leader and “transhumanism” enthusiast Klaus Schwab casually discuss a future where chips will be implanted in people’s brains from this 2016 interview.

Schwab explains that these chips could be a “direct communication between our brains and the digital world.” He believes what we will see is a kind of “fusion of the physical, digital and biological world,” in other words, transhumanism.

During a 2017 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting, Klaus Schwab asked Google co-founder Sergey Brin if he could envision a future where everyone has a brain chip.

Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are ecstatic that transhumanist Elon Musk will start testing brain implants in humans this year.

In his book “Shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” Schwab advocates for a future in which authorities will be able to utilize the blending of technology with the human body to “intrude into the hitherto private space of our minds, reading our thoughts and influencing our behavior.”

While Elon Musk continues playing to the crowd on Twitter, attempting to convince the masses that he is one of them, behind the scenes Musk is supplying the globalists with the technology they need to invade our brains, leading to mass enslavement and mind control.

For those who have been paying attention to what has really been going on behind the scenes, Musk’s behavior should come as no surprise.

In reality, Musk is a long way from the self-made, independent maverick he portrays himself to be. Many people don’t realise that in 2008 Musk was a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, bowing and scraping to the globalist elite along with Emmanuel Macron, Jacinda Ardern and Justin Trudeau, all of whom went on to become far-left authoritarians as prime ministers and presidents in WEF-infiltrated countries.

In 2016, Elon Musk founded Neuralink, a company whose goal is to connect the human brain to a computer. The company is developing an ultra-high bandwidth brain chip to connect humans, computers, and artificial intelligence, what Musk refers to as “a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires.”

In 2017, Musk expressed the exact same sentiments as Globalist WEF Founder Klaus Schwab.

During the 2017 World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk explained that Artificial Intelligence was progressing so rapidly that humans would have to merge with digital intelligence to become a sort of AI-human hybrid. “Over time, we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence.”

“Some high bandwidth interface to the brain will be something that helps achieve a symbiosis between human and machine intelligence and maybe solves the control problem and the usefulness problem,” said the billionaire futurist.

In 2020, Musk and Neuralink demonstrated their success with implanting just such a chip in pigs, with humans being their next target.

Musk bragged that Neuralink will one day allow people to upload, store, and retrieve memories between bodies and devices. “In the future, you will be able to save and replay memories,” said Musk.

“This is obviously sounding increasingly like a Black Mirror episode,” Musk said, “but essential if you have a whole-brain interface, everything that’s encoded in memory, you could upload. So you could basically store your memories as a backup and restore the memories.

“Then ultimately, you could potentially download them into a new body or into a robot body.”

If a memory can be downloaded and uploaded to a new body, it can most certainly be erased or otherwise altered, and here is the kicker… the victim will never know the difference.

Klaus Schwab’s fourth industrial revolution will make no distinction between your digital, physical, or biological self.

In 2021, Musk touted Neurlink’s progress in a disturbing video in which he claimed a 9-year-old male macaque monkey called Pager is playing ping-pong with his own mind. Neuralinks were placed on each side of Pager’s brain, according to the video. The links track the parts of the brain focused on hand and arm movements and record the neural activity.

Elon Musk then confirmed that he will start testing brain implants in humans by the end of the year, even though the majority of his brainchipped lab monkeys either died or chewed their fingers off, while experiencing horrific suffering including having holes drilled into their skulls.

This is the grisly reality of the future Klaus Schwab and his cronies have envisioned for humanity.

According to the Sun:

In one case, a monkey was found missing some fingers and toes, possibly caused by self-mutilation, legal papers claim. Another case revealed a female macaque monkey had the electrodes implanted into its brain, which caused it to be overcome with vomiting, retching and gasping. An autopsy later showed the monkey suffered from a brain hemorrhage. Bloody skin infections, monkeys collapsing and other horrific side effects were also recorded in the results, according to court papers. Neuralink conducted its monkey experiments in partnership with scientists at the University of California, Davis.

A legal battle is now being pursued to force the Californian university to release a cache of 371 grisly photographs of the monkeys reportedly killed or injured in the experiments.

Ryan Merkley, of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine advocacy group, said the public needs to be made aware of the monkeys’ suffering.

He said: “UC Davis thinks the public is too stupid to know what they’re looking at. But it’s clear the university is simply trying to hide from taxpayers the fact that it partnered with Elon Musk to conduct experiments in which animals suffered and died.

“These photos are public records created with public funds, and the public deserves access to the research they paid for.”

In a statement released in February, Neuralink defended its testing measures – but admitted several animals were euthanized.

Musk’s determination to brainchip human subjects reveals how closely he is working in lockstep with World Economic Founder Klaus Schwab who has been discussing brainchips since 2016, and although now memory-holed, there was an extended version in which he informed the entire human race that we will all be ‘brainchipped’ by the year 2026.

These are dark and treacherous times for the human race. Despite the assurances of the mainstream media, the globalist elite gathering in Davos do not have our best interests at heart. They are not committed to improving the state of the world.

They are committed to improving their own lives, and condemnding the rest of us to live in a form of technological slavery, without possessions, privacy or free will.

But the future has not been written and the globalist elite will not win. The people of the world are slowly waking up.

Watch: