Elon Musk Caught Pushing Deadly mRNA Technology That Causes Cancer

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is once again attempting to deceive the public by promoting the use of synthetic mRNA to cure cancer. In a recent tweet, Musk said: “Synthetic mRNA does have great potential to cure cancer.” However, this statement is a dangerous falsehood, and is just the latest example of Musk’s attempt to play both sides of the fence.

Synthetic mRNA does have great potential to cure cancer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2023

According to a top U.S. doctor, this technology is dangerous and can lead to cancer, immune system dysfunction, and other serious health issues.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Dr. Ryan Cole, speaking on EpochTV’s “Facts Matter” program during the Global COVID Summit held in Houston, Texas, on April 8, warned that mRNA jabs produce a persisting spike protein that causes clotting, heart inflammation, and cancer.

“[In] normal mRNA, you have cells making messages all day long … mRNA is generally broken down within minutes to maybe an hour or two. mRNA should not persist,” Dr. Cole said. “But when you put this synthetic pseudouridine [in your body], the body doesn’t know what to do with it, and it looks at it and says, ‘Hmm, I don’t know what to do. So I’m not going to break it down.’ And so it evades that breakdown process, and it also evades an immune response. But it also turns down our immune system, which is not a good thing because other things—cancers, viruses—get to wake up.”

Despite these warnings, Musk continues to push synthetic mRNA technology as a cure for cancer, ignoring the potential risks and dangers. This raises questions about Musk’s true motives and allegiances.

As the globalist elite continue to push their dangerous mRNA technology onto the masses, they are becoming increasingly desperate to find new ways to convince people to submit to their jabs. According to Bill Gates, the only way to “fix” the inadequate genetics of farm animals is to vaccinate them all with new mRNA vaccines. Gates is becoming increasingly arrogant and no longer feels any shame about openly broadcasting his true intentions for the planet.

Unfortunately, Elon Musk appears to be on the same side as Gates and the globalist elite. While he may play to the crowd on Twitter, behind the scenes Musk is supplying the globalists with the technology they need to invade our brains, leading to mass enslavement and mind control.

Musk’s behavior should come as no surprise to those who have been paying attention. In 2016, he founded Neuralink, a company whose goal is to connect the human brain to a computer. The company is developing an ultra-high bandwidth brain chip to connect humans, computers, and artificial intelligence, what Musk refers to as “a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires.” This technology could lead to mass enslavement and mind control, and it is deeply concerning that Musk is working in lockstep with the globalist elite on this project.

In fact, Musk’s determination to brainchip human subjects reveals how closely he is working in lockstep with World Economic Founder Klaus Schwab, who has been discussing brainchips since 2016. Musk’s support of this technology is a clear indication that he is part of the globalist elite, and is secretly working to enslave humanity just like Gates and Schwab.

It’s time for the public to wake up to the dangers of synthetic mRNA and brain-chipping technology, and to reject the false promises of people like Elon Musk who claim to have our best interests at heart while secretly working to undermine our freedoms and control our minds.