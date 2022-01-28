Elon Musk: Canadian Truckers Are Rising Up against the ‘New World Order’

Tesla CEO has praised the Canadian truckers for bravely rising up against the ‘New World Order’ and has warned President Biden that the American public will no longer tolerate being treated like fools.

Musk made the remark about Biden treating the Americans like fools in response to a tweet from Kim Paquette.

Paquette retweeted Biden’s declaration that “the future was going to be made right here in America. Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before.”

Musk responded with the following tweet:

Biden is treating the American public like fools — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Insiderpaper.com reports: Biden’s tweet was a reference to an announcement from General Motors, which recently invested $7 billion into building EVs in Michigan. As a point of reference, GM delivered only 26 EVs in the fourth quarter, compared to Tesla’s delivery of more than 900,000 electric vehicles.

This isn’t the first time Biden has snubbed Tesla when talking about EVs. Electrek reported last year that Tesla wasn’t invited to a big announcement about EVs because of the auto workers union.

Musk: Canadian truckers rule

Meanwhile, Musk seems to approve of Canadian truck drivers’ protest against vaccination mandates for cross-border drivers. He tweeted that “Canadian truckers rule” amid reports about truck drivers protesting in Ottawa.