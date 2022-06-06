Elon Musk Asks Why The DoJ Leak Won’t Leak Epstein/Maxwell Client List: ‘Doesn’t That Seem Odd?’

Elon Musk took to Twitter on Saturday asking why the Department of Justice hadn’t leaked the client list of deceased pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.
The Tesla CEO said the DOJ, which was nototrious for its ‘leaks’ under former President Donald Trump, had been remarkably silent about the deceased pedophile.
In a tweet Musk shared a meme “Things I’ll Never See in My Life”, which included images of a dinosaur, a dragon, a unicorn, and the words “Epstein/Maxwell client list”
“Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares…Doesn’t that seem odd?” he asked.
“Sometimes I think my list of enemies is too short, so,” Musk added in a subsequent tweet reminiscent of a cryptic message e he tweeted last month about “dying under mysterious circumstances”.
The Mail Online reports: The Justice Department came under scrutiny after it was revealed it conducted several leaks and borderline aggressive investigations on reporters and adversaries of then-President Trump.
During her trial last year, Ghislaine Maxwell turned down a deal offered by the prosecution that would have lessened her sentence in exchange for the names of those in Epstein’s sex trafficking network.
Maxwell maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings but was convicted in December. A bid to appeal the conviction was dismissed in May.
Epstein’s ‘black book,’ first published by the defunct news site Gawker in 2015, included the names of several powerful and influential people, and a brief description of their relationship with the pedophile.