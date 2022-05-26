Elon Musk: Americans Must Buy Guns to Protect against Tyrannical Government

Elon Musk has spoken out in support of the Second Amendment and urged Americans to buy guns to protect against government tyranny.

Musk told CNBC on Wednesday that gun ownership is “an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government.”

Musk revealed that he is in favor of “background checks” for firearm sales and that he only supports restricting assault weapon sales to Americans in very limited circumstances.

He explained that a limiting circumstance for restricted sales would be when there’s a “high risk” that weapons could be used in “gang warfare.”

Musk noted that the right to bear arms serves as a critical check against the possibility of tyrannical governments.

“Why is the media doing exactly what the mass murderers want?” Musk asked.

“I strongly believe that the right to bear arms is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government.“

“Historically, maintaining their power over the people is why those in power did not allow public ownership of guns,” Musk added.

Nypost.com reports: Musk weighed in after teen gunman Salvador Ramos’ rampage left at least 19 children and two adults dead and sparked outrage among gun control proponents who argue stricter laws for firearm ownership are necessary to prevent future mass shootings.

Ramos legally purchased the two rifles purportedly used in the attack at a local gun store, according to multiple reports.

Musk elaborated on his view of necessary reforms for purchases of assault weapons on Twitter.

Assault rifles should at minimum require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

“Assault rifles should at minimum require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted imo,” Musk said.

President Biden and Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticult were among those who made impassioned pleas for stricter gun laws following the Texas school shooting. Meanwhile, some Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas argue more regulations would infringe on the Second Amendment and would be ineffective.

Musk also slammed media coverage of the massacre at Reed Elementary School and other mass shootings, arguing the reports only add to the problem.

“Regarding recent events, the shooters are obviously doing this to generate the most amount of attention possible. Why is the media doing exactly what the mass murderers want?” Musk said in an email to CNBC.

