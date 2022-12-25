Elon Musk Admits ‘Every Conspiracy Theory About Twitter Turned Out To Be True’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has admitted that “to be totally frank, almost every conspiracy theory about Twitter turned out to be true” and often “more true than people thought.”

Musk was speaking on video following the release of Twitter Files 9, which revealed further details about government censorship at Twitter and other social media platforms.

The CIA was among a number of security state agencies, including the State Department and the Pentagon, involved in censorship at Twitter, according to the ninth tranche of Twitter Files released by Elon Musk, via journalist Matt Taibbi.

"To be totally frank, almost every conspiracy theory that people had about Twitter turned out to be true." pic.twitter.com/zBDY3AcrRq — Gretchen 🇺🇸 (@GretchenOO8) December 25, 2022

Following the bizarre statement released by the FBI, calling the Twitter Files reporting “misinformation” spread by “conspiracy theorists” with the “sole purpose of discrediting the agency,” Taibbi posted a new tranche of internal Twitter files revealing even more widespread government involvement in censorship than previously known — adding, “Why stop with one [agency]?”

3.They must think us unambitious, if our “sole aim” is to discredit the FBI. After all, a whole range of government agencies discredit themselves in the #TwitterFiles. Why stop with one? — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

It’s not just so-called conspiracy theories about Twitter and social media that have turned out to be true. In the last few years the narrative pushed by the global elite has collapsed and “conspiracy theorists” have been proven right about a long list of topics.

For instance, nearly every conspiracy theory everyone had about Covid turned out to be true. Remember when the lab leak theory was strictly banned on social media? Remember when stating that Covid jabs did not protect against transmission would earn you an instant ban?

Given the collapse of the elite’s narrative, it is no surprise they are escalating their attacks on “conspiracy theorists.”

The United Nations has declared war on conspiracy theories, describing the rise of conspiracy thinking as “worrying and dangerous”, and providing the public with a toolkit to “prebunk” and “debunk” anybody who dares to suggest that world governments are anything but completely honest, upstanding and transparent.

The UN wants you to know that events are NOT “secretly manipulated behind the scenes by powerful forces with negative intent” and if you encounter anybody who thinks the global elite are conspiring to consolidate power and dictate global events, you must take action.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is also on the front lines of the war against “conspiracy theories” that are derailing its plans for global domination. Earlier this year the WEF announced it has recruited hundreds of thousands of “information warriors” to control the internet, policing social media and forums for “misinformation” and conspiracy content which will then be systematically shut down.

According to Klaus Schwab’s WEF, misinformation on the internet is an “infodemic” that is “potentially deadly” and requires a “cure.” The definition of misinformation, according to the WEF, is anything they disagree with. This means the information warriors will essentially be engaged in the act of shutting down dissent.

The authoritarian policing of the internet, media and social media by the global elite has had disastrous consequences for our freedoms.

Silencing dissenting voices is catastrophic to a functioning society.