Ellen Barkin Says Trump’s Typos Prove He’s ‘Dumb’, Then Makes Spelling Mistake Herself

Hollywood actress Ellen Barkin described President Trump’s supporters as “dumb” on Sunday, then asked them if they want a president “who is as dumb or dumber than you.”

The far-left Hollywood celebrity mocked Trump’s spelling as evidence that he’s “dumb,” which may have held more weight had she not immediately made a spelling mistake herself.

“Trump survivors, I mean supporters need to ask themselves only one question cuz the fact is irrefutable…Do you want a dumb president?” Ellen Barkin tweeted, immediately rephrasing her question and focusing on Trump’s spelling as proof of his purported lack of intelligence.

“By now, even you know you’re all pretty dumb so let me rephrase my question…Do you want a president who is as dumb or dumber than you? Think about it…,” she said, stressing that she is not talking about “big words like compulsory or obligatory.”

“The dude can’t spell. I’m not talking about big words like compulsory or obligatory but a single syllable word…moat. He spells it ‘moot’. But moot is already a ward. With a very different meaning.” Barkin asked.

Moot is already a “ward“? OK, Ellen, if you say so.

By now, even you know you’re all pretty dumb so let me rephrase my question…Do you want a president who is as dumb or dumber than you? Think about it… — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 6, 2019

Create. Crate. Get it? 😂😂 — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 6, 2019

This is not the first time Barkin has expressed her arrogant, elitist and anti-Trump sentiments. The actress said last fall that Trump should be “removed” and “not just from office.”

this man should be removed…and not just from office https://t.co/CRa5z4huG9 — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 1, 2018

The Tender Mercies star also called Trump’s base “the most extreme right wingers since the Nazis” in an angry rant following the first Democrat primary debate in June.

“If trump’s base, the most extreme right wingers since the Nazis, would just stop and look at the financial damage inflicted on them by the GOP, I believe they’d join the fight,” she wrote. “The GOP is asking their base a question right now…would you rather hate or eat? What’s the answer?”