Elizabeth Warren Accuses Trump Admin of ‘Sexually Abusing Migrants’

Democratic 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren has accused the Trump administration of sexually abusing immigrants at the border.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Warren slammed Trump for allowing “criminal abuses” to occur “at the border”.

Warren vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable in the unlikely event she becomes President.

“When you physically abuse immigrants, sexually abuse immigrants, or refuse to supply immigrants with medical care that they need, you break the law of the United States of America,” she warned.

“Trump may look the other way—but President Elizabeth Warren will not,” Warren continued.

“I’ll launch a task force in the Department of Justice to investigate the Trump administration’s criminal abuses at the border, and I will hold perpetrators accountable.”

This tweet also included a link to Warren’s immigration plan.

Cnsnews.com reports:

“As president,” Warren says in the plan, “I’ll work to expand legal immigration. I’ll take executive action to provide a measure of protection for those who are undocumented, while pursuing a legislative solution that provides a path to citizenship.”

“When people come to our borders desperate—people whose lives have been turned upside down, people trying to build a better future—we need to treat them with humanity, and we need to follow the law,” Warren said in her third Tweet.