Elizabeth Warren Quietly Deletes Tweet Boasting About Native American Ancestry

The most infamous moments of Elizabeth Warren’s political career has been consigned to the dustbin of social media history, or so she seems to hope.

While conservative Twitter uses were “celebrating” the one-year anniversary of the moment when Elizabeth Warren publicized her Native American ancestry, the legendary tweet was suddenly, quietly deleted off the Democrat presidential candidate’s Twitter account.

Fox News dug into the missing tweet, and found that not only tweets, but campaign information on her official website and a video about her supposed voyage of self-discovery had also been quietly removed in what appeared to be a coordinated effort to remove all of the material from public view.

It seems Elizabeth Warren, the new frontrunner for the Democrat 2020 nomination, really wants this story to disappear for good.

Warren had claimed she was part Native American for years, which encouraged President Donald Trump to reward her with the nickname “Pocahontas.” Backed into a corner by the pressure of a looming presidential campaign, Warren made the fateful mistake of undergoing a DNA test at the hands of a “famous geneticist.“

“My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of [President Donald Trump’s] attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry,” Warren tweeted last year in announcing the results.

However, the test results didn’t back up Warren’s claims to be Native American. Not by half

The test really meant was that Warren could be in the range of being 1/64 and 1/1024 Native American. Various Native American nations denounced her as a fraud until she finally apologized and stopped declaring herself to be one of them.

The removal of the tweet and DNA test information was largely uncovered by mainstream media, unsurprisingly, leading the group Accuracy in Media to call out news organizations, noting, “the media has remained silent on this stealth deletion campaign.”

But many Twitter users found the whole episode hilarious.

I guess she realized that no one was buying the "maybe 1/1024th" Native American was justification for her taking advantage of the designation at the expense of those who could have really benefited?



Elizabeth Warren Scrubs DNA Test Video From Twitter https://t.co/9GnssdD2hO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 16, 2019

The real reason Cherokee Liz is scrubbing her video isn't just because of the laughable DNA test but mainly because of the claim in it that her parents had to "elope" because her father's family didn't want him marrying a squaw, which was recently debunkedhttps://t.co/V5E7A3Gglb — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 16, 2019

Happy Anniversary, Fauxcahontas!



A year ago today, in a spectacular failure to placate the criticism that she lied about her heritage, Elizabeth Warren took a DNA test and we learned this gem: She was 1/1024th Native American. https://t.co/3wb4Fquvsj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 15, 2019

Even before the campaign’s removal of the test brought it back to at least the edges of the political limelight, some voices were saying the episode should not fade away.

“I suppose people think that the controversy over Warren’s past claims of Native American ancestry has been put to bed, with Warren rising in the polls because she has plans for everything, including for Native Americans. But in fact, the controversy has not been put to bed, and it shouldn’t be,” wrote Michael Brendan Dougherty in National Review.

“It points to Elizabeth Warren’s ambitions and lack of integrity, and forces us to ponder whether the rules really apply to those who would make them.”

Dougherty also pointed out that the mainstream media will not shine a spotlight on the incident. They will simply pretend it never happened.

“I predict that should she make it that far, everyone will just try to change the subject,” he wrote.